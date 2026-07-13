2027 Creative Arts Competition

This competition is open to Veterans who are eligible to receive care through the Department of Veterans Affairs AND are enrolled at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, one of its outpatient clinics, or the Vets Center.

A VA Health Identification Card is required to be uploaded with your application/entry submission into the competition. This serves as verification you are enrolled and eligible for VA health care.

How to Apply for VA Health Care: https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/

VA Form 1010EZ: https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply-for-health-care-form-10-10ez/introduction

The competition includes the following categories:

Art Division: 2D & 3D

Creative Writing Division: Poetry & Prose

Dance Division: Solo, Partner, & Group

Drama Division: Existing Content & Original Content

Music Division: Music Solo & Music Group

Multiple Gold, Silver and Bronze medalists per category will be awarded at the national level, and all national gold, silver, and bronze medalists will be invited to attend the National Creative Arts Festival in Orlando, Fla. in November 2027. Approximately 150 Veterans are anticipated to receive a national level medal and be invited to the festival.

How to Apply

Veterans apply online by submitting their entries and an application for juried consideration. The 2027 application/entry submission window will be accessible through the NVCAF website (https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/) February 1 – March 15, 2027. Veterans may also sign up for a time to record their entry or have a professional photo taken of their art piece at the Milwaukee VA prior to submitting their application. Applications and their respective entries will be reviewed for completeness and evaluated on the following:

Creative Arts Entry

Theme Alignment (2027 Theme = GROWTH) – short narrative

Wellness Through the Arts – short narrative

Veterans may submit a maximum of three (3) entries into the competition. (Not 3 entries per division.) This includes their participation in any group entry. Veterans may not expand the number of their entries using a different name. (For example: pen names, stage names, different artist names, etc.)

Examples:

A Veteran may submit 3 sculpture entries.

A Veteran may submit 2 black and white and 1 color photography entry.

A Veteran may submit 1 watercolor, 1 writing prose entry, and 1 music solo entry.

A Veteran may submit 1 partner dance entry and 2 group dance entries.

A Veteran may submit 2 music solo entries and 1 music group entry.



1. Access the National Veterans Creative Arts competition application link through the NVCAF website: https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/

2. Complete the application form and all required fields. Incomplete applications will not be reviewed.

3. Upload your entry(ies) via JPG (visual art entries), Word document (creative writing entries), or video (dance, drama, music entries).

4. Sign VA Form 10-3203 consent form (Consent for Production and Use of Verbal or Written Statements, Photographs, Digital Images, and/or Video or Audio Recordings by VA) must be completed and signed by every Veteran submitting an application/entry. (Link at bottom of website)

5. Upload a photo of your VA Health Identification Card