Creative Arts Competition

Masking requirements: Medical-grade cough, surgical, procedural or N95/KN95 masks are required at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and its community clinics. 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘁𝗵 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝗸𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼t 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗱. Appropriate masks are available at all entrances.

Prepare for a visit: Please review visitation rules under "Visitor Information" listed for each facility under "Locations."

COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment only. At the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, all COVID-19 shots are given in the ZIHP/Quick Shot clinic, located in Building 70, directly west of the main hospital. Learn more here. Call 414-384-2000, ext. 49069, to make an appointment.

Visit our vaccine information page.

We're hiring! The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is seeking qualified RNs, LPNs and CNAs. Learn more here.