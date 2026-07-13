Creative Arts Competition
Co-presented by Department of Veterans Affairs and the American Legion Auxiliary, the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival (NVCAF) empowers Veterans to improve their mental and physical health through therapeutic creative arts experiences.
See last year's entries
Click here to see the 2025 entries in the Milwaukee VA's Creative Arts Competition.
The NVCAF is one of six national rehabilitation events and reinforces the VA’s commitment to whole health, recovery-oriented care, and Veteran-centered services by celebrating resilience, achievement, and personal growth. Showcasing the intersection of artistry and healing, the event features national Veteran medalists invited for their artistic achievements and therapeutic use of the arts.
The NVCAF provides a creative space to focus on healing, growth, collaboration, and connection through the power of the creative arts.
Veterans who engage in the creative arts at the NVCAF build a sense of community and belonging, impacting their overall health and wellness goals. They participate in a variety of rehabilitation-focused therapeutic workshops and education sessions and may exhibit their winning artwork and original writings or perform musical, dance or dramatic selections in show performances.
2027 Creative Arts Competition
This competition is open to Veterans who are eligible to receive care through the Department of Veterans Affairs AND are enrolled at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, one of its outpatient clinics, or the Vets Center.
A VA Health Identification Card is required to be uploaded with your application/entry submission into the competition. This serves as verification you are enrolled and eligible for VA health care.
How to Apply for VA Health Care: https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/
VA Form 1010EZ: https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply-for-health-care-form-10-10ez/introduction
The competition includes the following categories:
- Art Division: 2D & 3D
- Creative Writing Division: Poetry & Prose
- Dance Division: Solo, Partner, & Group
- Drama Division: Existing Content & Original Content
- Music Division: Music Solo & Music Group
Multiple Gold, Silver and Bronze medalists per category will be awarded at the national level, and all national gold, silver, and bronze medalists will be invited to attend the National Creative Arts Festival in Orlando, Fla. in November 2027. Approximately 150 Veterans are anticipated to receive a national level medal and be invited to the festival.
How to Apply
Veterans apply online by submitting their entries and an application for juried consideration. The 2027 application/entry submission window will be accessible through the NVCAF website (https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/) February 1 – March 15, 2027. Veterans may also sign up for a time to record their entry or have a professional photo taken of their art piece at the Milwaukee VA prior to submitting their application. Applications and their respective entries will be reviewed for completeness and evaluated on the following:
- Creative Arts Entry
- Theme Alignment (2027 Theme = GROWTH) – short narrative
- Wellness Through the Arts – short narrative
Veterans may submit a maximum of three (3) entries into the competition. (Not 3 entries per division.) This includes their participation in any group entry. Veterans may not expand the number of their entries using a different name. (For example: pen names, stage names, different artist names, etc.)
Examples:
- A Veteran may submit 3 sculpture entries.
- A Veteran may submit 2 black and white and 1 color photography entry.
- A Veteran may submit 1 watercolor, 1 writing prose entry, and 1 music solo entry.
- A Veteran may submit 1 partner dance entry and 2 group dance entries.
- A Veteran may submit 2 music solo entries and 1 music group entry.
1. Access the National Veterans Creative Arts competition application link through the NVCAF website: https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/
2. Complete the application form and all required fields. Incomplete applications will not be reviewed.
3. Upload your entry(ies) via JPG (visual art entries), Word document (creative writing entries), or video (dance, drama, music entries).
4. Sign VA Form 10-3203 consent form (Consent for Production and Use of Verbal or Written Statements, Photographs, Digital Images, and/or Video or Audio Recordings by VA) must be completed and signed by every Veteran submitting an application/entry. (Link at bottom of website)
5. Upload a photo of your VA Health Identification Card
Key dates to note
- Application Window: February 1, 2027 – March 15, 2027. *Please note there is no open application window in 2026 due to timeline shift*
- Entries must have been completed/recorded after: October 1, 2025
- Local Creative Arts Festival: Summer 2027 (exact date TBD)
- National competition winners will be judged and announced in June 2027.
- National Creative Arts Festival: November 16-21, 2027 in Orlando, Fla.
Participate in the local Creative Arts Showcase
New this year! Creative Arts Competition Showcase
WE'RE STILL HAVING ART AND PERFORMING SHOWS!
All entries submitted in the February-March 2027 application window will have the opportunity to be showcased in the Summer of 2027. Your entry does not have to be recorded or photographed at the VA to qualify! Check back for more details in early 2027.
Rules and entry forms
Click on the links below to download the rules and entry forms for the 2027 Creative Arts Competition:
Visual Art
Art Division Questions? Contact:
Angie Thatcher
Milwaukee VA Medical Center
5000 W. National Ave. Bldg. 43, Room A219
Phone:
Application deadline: March 15, 2027
Creative Writing
Creative Writing Division Questions? Contact:
Courtney Zeller
Milwaukee VA Medical Center
5000 W. National Ave., Bldg. 43, Rm. A219
Phone:
Application deadline: March 15, 2027
Music, Dance, Drama
Music, Dance, Drama Questions? Contact:
Caitlin Armson
Milwaukee VA Medical Center
5000 W. National Ave., Building 111, Room 10227
Phone:
Application deadline: March 15, 2027
Consent forms
Click here for Form 3203: Consent for Production and Use of Verbal or Written Statements, Photographs, Digital Images, and/or Video or Audio Recordings by VA