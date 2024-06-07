Veterans Creative Arts gallery exhibition at Milwaukee VA
Join us in celebrating their creativity!
When:
Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
Third Floor Gym, Rm. 3435
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
A gallery exhibition of the Zablocki VA Veterans Creative Art Competition entries will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., August 7 and 8 in the Milwaukee VA Medical Center Recreation Hall, rm. 3435.
The Visual Arts Show is a self-guided walking tour to view the 2023 Veterans creative arts and writing entries.
Light refreshments available while supplies last.
Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT