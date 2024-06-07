Skip to Content

Veterans Creative Arts gallery exhibition at Milwaukee VA

Join us in celebrating their creativity!

When:

Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Third Floor Gym, Rm. 3435

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

A gallery exhibition of the Zablocki VA Veterans Creative Art Competition entries will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., August 7 and 8 in the Milwaukee VA Medical Center Recreation Hall, rm. 3435. 

The Visual Arts Show is a self-guided walking tour to view the 2023 Veterans creative arts and writing entries.

Light refreshments available while supplies last.

Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

