First responder deflection support services

The Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and its associated outpatient clinics support local deflection, also known as pre-arrest diversions, to reduce or prevent negative outcomes through supportive health care services. You can use these VA contacts to help connect Veterans to resources in their community

Emergency services at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center

The Milwaukee VA Emergency Department is open 24/7, providing care for medical and mental health emergencies and illnesses.

Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center

5000 W. National Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53295

Building 111

Ground floor

 

Emergency Department: 414-384-2000; ext. 41885 (If you are experiencing a medical emergency, dial 911)

National 24-hour VA hotlines

The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and service members in crisis with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text. 

 • Call: 988, then press 1

 • Chat online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/  

 • Text to 838255 

Homeless Hotline:877-424-3838 

VA Milwaukee Health Care

Clement J Zablocki Veterans’ Administration Medical Center

5000 W. National Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53295-1000

Get directions on Google Maps to Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Main phone: 414-384-2000

Mental health care: 414-384-2000, ext. 42098

Emergency Department (24/7): 414-384-2000, ext. 41885 (If you are experiencing a medical emergency, dial 911)

Police Service (24/7): 414-384-2000, ext. 42222

 

Additional Program Resources (available Monday - Friday  8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

 

Milwaukee VA Outpatient Clinics 

Union Grove Clinic: 262-878-7000 

