First responder deflection support services
The Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and its associated outpatient clinics support local deflection, also known as pre-arrest diversions, to reduce or prevent negative outcomes through supportive health care services. You can use these VA contacts to help connect Veterans to resources in their community
Emergency services at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center
The Milwaukee VA Emergency Department is open 24/7, providing care for medical and mental health emergencies and illnesses.
Emergency Department: 414-384-2000; ext. 41885 (If you are experiencing a medical emergency, dial 911)
National 24-hour VA hotlines
The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and service members in crisis with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.
• Call: 988, then press 1
• Chat online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/
• Text to 838255
Homeless Hotline: 877-424-3838
VA Milwaukee Health Care
Get directions on Google Maps to Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Main phone: 414-384-2000
Mental health care: 414-384-2000, ext. 42098
Emergency Department (24/7): 414-384-2000, ext. 41885 (If you are experiencing a medical emergency, dial 911)
Police Service (24/7): 414-384-2000, ext. 42222
Additional Program Resources (available Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
- Homeless Program: 414-384-2000, ext. 41268
- Mental Health Clinic/Addictive Disorders Treatment Program: 414-384-2000, ext. 42098
- Suicide Prevention Coordinators: 414-384-2000, ext. 44939
- Social Work: 414-384-2000, ext. 44255
- Veterans Justice Program Coordinators: vhamiwvjp@va.gov
- Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP): vhamiwipvap@va.gov
Milwaukee VA Outpatient Clinics
- Cleveland Clinic: 920-693-5600
- Appleton Clinic: 920-831-0070
- Green Bay Clinic: 920-431-2500
- Milwaukee Clinic: 414-263-7673
- Oconomowoc VA Clinic: 262-628-6969
Union Grove Clinic: 262-878-7000