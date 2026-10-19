Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Milwaukee VA campus map

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Patients and visitors should park in the east lot or parking garage, accessible from National Avenue. Valet parking is available to all patients at the East Entrance of the main medical center.

Valet parking at the VAMC Milwaukee is free to all patients. To use the service, stop by the East Entrance of the main building and show your VA Patient ID or appointment letter. The service runs Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (No tips are accepted)

Handicapped-Accessible Parking

Handicapped parking is available in both the west and east lots.

Security

Milwaukee VA Police Department provides 24-hour patrols of the campus, including parking lots. For general police assistance, please dial ext. 42222. In case of an emergency, dial 911 or find the blue-light call boxes if outside.



Report all suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents and personal property losses to Milwaukee VA Police while on campus as soon as possible.

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is federal property, and all people, vehicles and bags are subject to search. In addition, no weapons, alcohol or illegal drugs are permitted.

Map and location directory

Please view our campus map to see the locations of our parking lots, handicapped parking areas and facility buildings.

Outpatient Clinic Parking

Free parking is available at our community outpatient clinics.