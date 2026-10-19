Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Our medical center provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, audiology and speech, cancer care and treatment, dentistry and oral surgery, extended care and rehabilitation, palliative and hospice care, pharmacy services, treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee.
Location and contact information
Address
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53295-1000
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
NOTE: Travel to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center may be impacted by ongoing construction on I-94. For the latest information about construction impacts and ramp closures, check out the I-94 East-West Project website: https://www.94eastwest.wisconsindot.gov/
From Interstate 94 east or west:
- Take the East-West Freeway (I-94) and follow signs to Brewers Boulevard (formerly Miller Park Way).
- Exit 308B.
- Continue straight to National Avenue.
- Turn right (west) on National Avenue (U.S. Route 59).
- Take the first right on General Mitchell Boulevard and enter the VA grounds.
View on Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address
Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53295-1000
Intersection
West National Avenue and General Mitchell Boulevard
Coordinates
43°1'23.40"N 87°58'19.86"W
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Patients and visitors should park in the east lot or parking garage, accessible from National Avenue. Valet parking is available to all patients at the East Entrance of the main medical center.
Valet parking at the VAMC Milwaukee is free to all patients. To use the service, stop by the East Entrance of the main building and show your VA Patient ID or appointment letter. The service runs Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (No tips are accepted)
Handicapped-Accessible Parking
Handicapped parking is available in both the west and east lots.
Security
Milwaukee VA Police Department provides 24-hour patrols of the campus, including parking lots. For general police assistance, please dial ext. 42222. In case of an emergency, dial 911 or find the blue-light call boxes if outside.
Report all suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents and personal property losses to Milwaukee VA Police while on campus as soon as possible.
The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is federal property, and all people, vehicles and bags are subject to search. In addition, no weapons, alcohol or illegal drugs are permitted.
Map and location directory
Please view our campus map to see the locations of our parking lots, handicapped parking areas and facility buildings.
Outpatient Clinic Parking
Free parking is available at our community outpatient clinics.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
For more information on DAV transportation, call
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Local transportation services
Milwaukee County Transit Service bus, Route 18.
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Visitation Guidance
Effective March 3, 2026
To maintain a safe and healing environment, facility access continues to be limited to individuals that have a business purpose and their visitors as specified below. All visitors are expected to follow hospital visitation guidelines. If these guidelines are not followed, visitation may be modified, restricted, or revoked.
All visitors must:
- Wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the entirety of the visit consistent with facility guidance. Cough masks can be obtained at the facility entrance. If a sign outside the patient’s door indicates additional PPE is required, visitors must check in with a nurse regarding PPE before entering the room.
- Conduct hand hygiene upon entrance and exit of the Veteran’s room.
- Ensure visitor wristbands are visible. Visitor wristbands are issued at entrance.
All visitors under 18 years old must be supervised at all times by an adult who is not the patient.
Medical and Surgical Units (including intensive care, progressive care and cardiology)
- Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hours, length of visit and number of visitors may be limited based on discretion of health care professional team and unit management.
- Overnight visits will be considered on an individualized basis.
- Overnight guests must be independent with their own care needs and should not interfere with patient care or staff workflows.
- Approved overnight visits are subject to daily re-evaluation, may vary based on unit location, and can be rescinded at any time at the discretion of the healthcare professional team and unit management.
- Visits may occur in shared rooms, but consideration should be made to minimalize exposure of visitors to roommates during visits.
3C (Mental Health)
- Visiting hours are 5 - 7 p.m.
- Visitors must be 14 years old or older
- Limit of two visitors per Veteran at one time and limited to 45 minutes per visit.
- Visitation outside of visiting hours must be pre-arranged with the intradisciplinary team and is determined on a case-by-case basis.
Domiciliary (Building 123)
- Visiting hours are 3 - 8 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends and holidays.
- Visitation is pre-arranged with the assigned case manager.
Emergency Department
- Up to two visitors per Veteran are permitted, including in waiting areas.
Community Living Centers (9A, 9CS, 9CN, buildings 146, 147, 148)
- Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hours, length of visit and number of visitors may be limited based on discretion of health care professional team and unit management.
- Overnight visits will be considered on an individualized basis.
- Overnight guests must be independent with their own care needs and should not interfere with patient care or staff workflows.
- Approved overnight visits are subject to daily re-evaluation, may vary based on unit location, and can be rescinded at any time at the discretion of the healthcare professional team and unit management.
- Visits may occur in shared rooms, but consideration should be made to minimalize exposure of visitors to roommates during visits.
Spinal Cord Injury
- Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hours, length of visit and number of visitors may be limited based on discretion of health care professional team and unit management.
- Overnight visits will be considered on an individualized basis.
- Overnight guests must be independent with their own care needs and should not interfere with patient care or staff workflows.
- Approved overnight visits are subject to daily re-evaluation, may vary based on unit location, and can be rescinded at any time at the discretion of the healthcare professional team and unit management.
- Visits may occur in shared rooms, but consideration should be made to minimalize exposure of visitors to roommates during visits.
Outpatient
- Up to two escorts as necessary to support goals of the visit (essential caretaker).
Imminently Dying and End of Life
- Number of visitors may be limited based on discretion of treating team and unit management.
- Up to two visitors authorized for overnight visits.
Food and Beverages
Visitors may not bring food or beverages to patients without authorization from physicians or nurses. Call ahead to discuss with clinic staff.
Children Under 18 Years Old
Children under 18 must be supervised at all times by an adult who is not the patient.
No Smoking on Campus
Please remember Milwaukee VA is a smoke-free campus.
Exceptions
For the health and well-being of all patients and staff, the physicians may limit, restrict or deny visitation. We apologize for any inconvenience when this occurs and appreciate your understanding that it may be medically necessary. In the event this happens, video or virtual visits can be used.
VA Canteen Service Cafeteria
Visitors are welcome to purchase food and meals at the VA’s Veterans Canteen Service cafeteria, which is located on the first floor of the main hospital building. VCS offers hot and cold entrees, beverages, desserts and items from local food vendors.
Cafeteria Hours
7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
CLOSED Saturday, Sunday and federal holidays
Patriot Retail Store – VCS
We offer a full-service retail store with such products as electronics, cosmetics, groceries, toiletries and clothing. Items may be purchased tax-free. The store, open to patients, staff and caregivers, is located on the first floor of the main hospital building, across from the canteen.
Retail Store Hours
7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
CLOSED on federal holidays
Coffee Shop
Located on the first floor of the main hospital building, across from the cafeteria. Offers coffee, other beverages and snacks.
7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
CLOSED Saturday, Sunday and federal holidays
Visitors are not permitted to stay overnight in the medical center itself. Here are some other options:
Hoptel
Hoptel is a VA program designed to provide temporary, overnight lodging accommodations to eligible Veterans, such as non-VA lodging- motel/hotel.
Hoptel provides easier access to medical care for Veterans traveling a distance of 50 miles or more away.
A stay in Hoptel is not an inpatient admission; therefore nursing and caregiver assistance is not available.
The Milwaukee VA Medical Center Hoptel temporary lodging program has 24 beds (11 rooms to be shared among two people and two rooms that are single/private rooms which are assigned based on need).
This is a free service to all eligible Veterans. Please notify your provider or clinic when you think you will need Hoptel lodging. A referral to Hoptel is generated through your provider.
Who is eligible to stay?
- Veterans must be independent with all cares and clinically stable. Veterans can be accompanied by one caregiver able to provide the necessary care.
- Veterans must live more than 50 miles from the Milwaukee VA Medical Center
- Time of the appointment or procedure necessitates an overnight stay
- Unavailability of transportation necessitates overnight stay
As you prepare for your Hoptel lodging stay, please note the following:
- Be sure to have your provider enter a Hoptel referral. We have a limited number of beds, and a reservation is necessary to ensure you will have a room available.
- Our Hoptel is located in the A-wing of Building 123, which is west of the main hospital. The Hoptel door is located on the west side of Building 123 on South Washington Drive.
- Parking is available in Visitor Lot 2 on the east side of the main hospital. Shuttle service to building 123 is available from the main hospital.
- Our Hoptel lodging program does not provide meals; however, the Hoptel kitchen is generously supplied with donated food items. Each guest suite is equipped with a personal refrigerator. Lodgers also have access to a kitchen with a microwave and small cooking appliances.
- Please bring food with you or plan to purchase meals in our VA canteen or local restaurants. The Hoptel staff can provide information about the hours and delivery options of various restaurants in the area.
- Hoptel check-in is from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m Sunday-Thursday in Room A104 of Building 123. If you are not able to arrive by 7:30 p.m., you will need to check in at the AOD office in the main hospital.
Please call us if you have a reservation but no longer need to stay in the Hoptel so we can offer the room to another Veteran.
Hoptel coordinator: ext. 41136
Hospital AOD Office (after 7:30 p.m.): ext. 42038
Milwaukee VA Medical Center
5000 W. National Ave
Milwaukee, WI
See photos and learn more about Hoptel here.
Fisher House
The Milwaukee VA Fisher House provides a “home away from home,” allowing Veteran’s families to be together during extended treatments or hospitalizations.
The home, which opened in 2016, is a 13,000-square-foot facility with 16 private guest suites. Each room is professionally decorated and beautifully furnished. In addition to private bedrooms with a private adjoining bathroom, the house includes a fully equipped shared kitchen for families and caregivers to use during their stay.
The house also provides:
- A spacious common dining room
- Inviting family room and living room
- Laundry facilities
- In-room phone and TV/DVD player
- Guest Wi-Fi
Some food items are donated by the community, but guests are encouraged to bring their own food. Private food storage space is provided.
Support staff and volunteers are available to answer questions.
See photos and learn more about Fisher House here.
Who is eligible to stay?
- Guests may be family members or caregivers of Veterans who are hospitalized at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.
- Guests must live more than 50 miles away from the medical center.
- Guests must be self-sufficient and able to care for themselves independently or be accompanied
by a caregiver.
- Guests must be able to stay in an unsupervised setting and follow all house rules.
- There is no fee for families staying at the Fisher House.
Referrals:
A VA social worker or case manager will conduct an initial screening with the Veteran to determine if a referral to Fisher House is appropriate.
The Fisher House manager will determine eligibility and advise the family on the status of the referral and of room availability. Rooms are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, contact:
Torrie Hutchison - Fisher House manager
email: VHAMIWFisherhouse@va.gov
For more information about how you can help the Milwaukee VA Fisher House contact: Voluntary Service Office
- This applies to all patients being admitted to the hospital.
- We ask all patients to leave belongings at home, except for essential items such as hearing aids, dentures, glasses, cell phone, and mobility devices.
- VA accepts responsibility ONLY for those funds, effects, and valuables deposited for safekeeping. Anything not deposited for safekeeping will be your own responsibility in the event of loss or theft.
Other services at VA Milwaukee health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Adaptive sports
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
If you’re a Veteran with a disability or a senior Veteran (age 55 or older), our adaptive sports program can help you improve your independence, well-being, and quality of life. We work with national, regional, and community-based organizations to provide opportunities through our support of:
- Inpatient and outpatient sports activities, and community partners specializing in adapted sports.
- National Veterans Wheelchair Games, which serves Veterans with spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, amputations, stroke, and other neurological disorders.
- National Veterans Golden Age Games, which offers sports and health education to help senior Veterans live an active and healthy lifestyle.
- National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, which uses skiing and snowboarding to help Veterans with profound disabilities overcome challenges.
- The National Disabled Veterans TEE Tournament, which offers Veterans with life-changing disabilities golf instruction and a range of adaptive sports opportunities.
- National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic, which promotes the value of rehabilitation through summer sports, like surfing, sailing, kayaking, and cycling.
Addiction and substance use care
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs like:
- Rehabilitation
- Health maintenance
- Community support
Advice nurse
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
To speak to a VA Health Connect professional, dial your VA Medical Center or Community Based Outpatient Clinic and select option 3 for Clinical Triage.
- Milwaukee VA Medical Center:
- Union Grove VA Clinic:
- Cleveland VA Clinic:
- Appleton VA Clinic:
- Green Bay VA Clinic:
Clinical Triage (previously known as Telephone Care Service or Nurse Advice Line) allows you to talk to a Registered Nurse and discuss new or worsening medical or mental health concerns and receive recommendations for health care needs. This may also include virtual clinic visits with a VA Health Connect Doctor by phone or video to discuss healthcare needs.
Allergy, asthma and immunology
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We diagnose, evaluate, and treat your asthma, allergies, and non-HIV immune deficiencies. Our services include:
- Skin tests, blood tests, and other exams to identify food, drug, insect, pollen, animal, dust and other allergies.
- Prescribing and managing allergy medications that can ease your symptoms by reducing your immune system response to the things that cause your allergic reaction.
- Performing asthma tests to measure lung function and see how much air moves in and out as you breathe.
- Prescribing long-term and quick-relief asthma medications to reduce inflammation and open your swollen airways.
- Specialized treatments for your immune deficiency disorders.
Amputation care
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
The Amputation Specialty Clinic Team is an interdisciplinary team that will assess your clinical needs and create a treatment plan for amputation-related care such as prescribing appropriate prosthetic devices, evaluating the fit and function of all prosthetic devices and conducting annual follow-up to ensure continuity and lifelong management based on clinical care needs.
Your core team would likely consist of the prescribing clinician, a therapist with experience in limb loss rehabilitation and a prosthetist, the individual specializing in limb fabrication.
Anesthesia
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our specially trained doctors, called anesthesiologists, can help with your care before, during, and after surgery. They will develop a plan for your care and safety, provide medicine to keep you comfortable during your operation, and help you manage your pain after surgery. Our services include:
- General anesthesia (intravenous drugs, inhaled gasses, or some combination) to keep you pain-free and in a sleep-like state during surgery or other medical procedures.
- Regional anesthesia (injecting numbing drugs around nerves) to control pain in specific parts of your body during or after surgery.
- Monitoring your breathing and vital body functions while you're under anesthesia.
- Working with the rest of your care team to manage your pain medications after your operation.
- Coordinating care with your other health care professionals to facilitate a smooth transition from hospital to home.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Tele-Audiology in Oconomowoc
Milwaukee Audiology offers hearing tests at the Oconomowoc clinic via Telehealth the first Wednesday of each month. Please call Audiology to schedule:
At this time, we can offer only limited hearing aid services. Please contact Milwaukee Audiology for specific questions about your hearing aids.
Learn more about VA hearing aids
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss
Appointments
Main Phone
Advanced Low Vision Clinic
Building 111
Room 8300
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Phone: 414-384-2000, ext. 41278
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
Advanced Low Vision Clinic (ALVC)
MISSION: To enhance the independence and quality of life of Veterans and service members who have experienced vision loss and to restore their roles in their families and communities.
The ALVC serves any veteran or active-duty service member who is 18 years or older, is eligible for VA medical center care and services, and has functional vision loss.
The clinic is part of the VHA Blind Rehabilitation Service (BRS) Continuum of Care.
Learn more about services available through the Advanced Low Vision Clinic.
Learn more about VA blind and low vision rehabilitation services.
Cancer care
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
If you’re diagnosed with cancer, our team will work with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers to develop a specialized treatment plan. We offer personal, compassionate, and expert care, with services like:
- Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue
- Immunotherapy, which helps your body’s natural defenses destroy cancer cells
- Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer
- Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors
- Palliative care, to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
Cardiovascular surgery
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our cardiovascular surgeons diagnose and surgically treat medical conditions that affect your heart and blood vessels. Our procedures include:
- Coronary bypass surgery to redirect blood around a section of blocked artery in your heart.
- Heart valve surgery to repair or replace a damaged valve in your heart.
- Vascular surgery to repair veins, improve blood flow and treat other diseases and disorders that affect your arteries, veins and lymphatic system.
- Coronary angioplasty and stent placement to open blocked or narrowed arteries that carry blood to your heart.
- Pacemaker implant or cardiac ablation to correct abnormal heart rhythm.
Caregiver support
Appointments
Main Phone
Caregiver Support Program
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Chaplain services
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
VA Milwaukee health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Click here to learn more about Milwaukee VA Chaplain Services.
Colon and rectal surgery
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We offer the latest in diagnosis and treatment for disorders of the colon, rectum, and anus, including minimally invasive and robot-assisted surgeries. Our surgeons work closely with other doctors in gastroenterology, oncology, urology, and other specialties to make sure you receive comprehensive and personalized care. We can help you with conditions like:
- Colon and rectal cancer .
- Colon polyps (growths on the lining of your colon or large intestine).
- Inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.
- Diverticulitis (inflammation of pouches that can form in your intestines).
- Anal problems such as hemorrhoids, fissures (small tears in the lining of your anus), and fistula (infected tunnels between your skin and your anus).
Community engagement
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Complementary and integrative health
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We use complementary medicine along with standard medical treatments, like using acupuncture to help lessen the side effects of chemotherapy. We also provide alternative medicine instead of traditional medical treatments, like using herbs rather than prescription drugs to treat cancer. We offer treatments, like:
- Natural products and special diets
- Deep breathing, meditation, and yoga
- Acupuncture and acupressure
Couples and family counseling
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
All VA family services are consistent with a recovery philosophy and provide a continuum of services including:
- Prevention/family resiliency training
- Family education/training
- Marriage and family counseling
Critical care
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Doctors in our intensive care units (ICUs) treat patients with serious illnesses or injuries, such as life-threatening infections, severe burns, brain injuries and organ failure. Our critical care doctors (called intensivists) and nurses provide you with a full range of services, including:
- Monitor your heart rate, blood pressure and breathing with cardiac and oxygen telemetry.
- Help your lungs work using a mechanical ventilator.
- Provide nutrition through a feeding tube in your vein, nose or mouth.
- Drain urine from your bladder using a catheter.
- Give fluids and medicine through your vein using an IV pump.
- Help prevent blood clots in your legs by using inflatable compression wraps and boots.
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We diagnose and treat medical conditions relating to the skin, hair and nails. Our care and services include:
- Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions, such as skin cancer or rashes.
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, including psoriasis, eczema, warts and fungal illnesses.
- Evaluation, biopsy and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.
- Laser procedures for vascular malformations, scar revisions and tattoo removal.
- Other special dermatological procedures, such as photodynamic therapy, ultraviolet light treatment and facial volume restoration in special patient populations.
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions.
- Referrals for complex conditions.
Diabetes care
Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:
- Self-management, education, and support classes
- Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
- Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, and nutrition advice
Emergency care
Appointments
Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Main Phone
Milwaukee VA Emergency Department
5000 W. National Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53295
Building 111
Ground floor
Main Phone
Open 24/7
The Milwaukee VA Emergency Department is open 24/7, providing care for medical and mental health emergencies and illnesses.
Staffed by board-certified emergency medicine physicians, emergency nurses and mental health providers, the Milwaukee VA Emergency Department has been recognized for exceptional patient care and patient satisfaction.
Endocrinology
Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid conditions, parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We diagnose and treat hormone imbalances and other endocrine system problems that can create or complicate serious medical conditions such as:
- Thyroid or parathyroid disorders.
- Osteoporosis and metabolic bone disease.
- Pituitary disease.
- Hypogonadism.
- Adrenal disease.
- Diabetes.
- Obesity.
- Lipid disorders.
Our endocrinologists can:
- Measure the level of various hormones in your body.
- Measure your blood glucose level.
- Determine the cause and proper treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders.
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
Genomic medicine/medical genetics
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Genomic testing looks at how your body works on a molecular level. We examine your genes to figure out your illness risk, progression, and recurrences to:
- Predict responses to cholesterol-lowering drugs.
- Diagnose and treat breast, ovarian, colon, lung and other cancers.
- Provide personalized medication by customizing the type and dosage for each patient.
Geriatrics
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
- Medicine and nursing.
- Psychology, psychiatry and social work.
- Physical and occupational therapy.
Gynecology
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our gynecologists focus on the female reproductive system and provide services that include:
- Mammograms for breast cancer, screenings for sexually transmitted disease, and Pap tests for cervical cancer
- Counseling and treatment for contraception, pregnancy, and infertility
- Osteoporosis screening for brittle bones
- Exams for abnormal uterine bleeding, pelvic pain, or various cancers
- Primary care checkups
Hematology/oncology
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:
- Chemotherapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
- Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
HIV/hepatitis care
Common conditions: HIV/AIDS, hepatitis A/B/C
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
If you and your family are living with HIV or hepatitis, our dedicated professionals can provide compassionate care and counseling. Our confidential services include:
- Hepatitis C screening.
- HIV testing and treatment.
- Medication (PEP) taken after potential exposure to HIV.
- Specialty care referrals.
- One-to-one patient education.
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Hospital medicine
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Special doctors called “hospitalists” oversee your care when you are admitted to the hospital for an illness or injury, or after you have surgery. Our hospitalists provide a range of services, like:
- Clear and timely communication with you and your family.
- Care coordination with your other doctors.
- Patient advocacy and assistance.
- Triage and bed flow coordination to improve patient care.
- Inpatient medical consultations.
Infectious disease
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We test for, evaluate, and treat for many infectious diseases. You’ll need a referral from your primary care physician to get these services. We offer:
- Testing and screening for hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases.
- Prevention strategies and treatment.
- Counseling and compassionate care for people who live with infectious diseases.
Internal medicine
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We provide high-quality, comprehensive, patient-centered health care to patients in an empathetic, efficient and professional manner. Services include:
- Health guidance for patients with appropriate anticipatory guidance, prevention (i.e. immunization) and screening measures.
- Assessment, diagnosis and management of acute and chronic conditions.
- Healthy lifestyle promotion for our patients and their families by educating on nutrition and exercise.
- After-hours care through 24/7 availability of providers by phone to ensure maximum accessibility.
Intimate partner violence support
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
The Veteran population is at greater risk for experiencing and/or using violence in their intimate relationships than the civilian population. Contact us for help with:
- Emotional intimate partner violence (IPV), which commonly begins before other types of IPV.
- Physical IPV.
- Sexual IPV, whether by physical force or by trying to convince a partner.
- Stalking, which includes continuous unwanted contact, following, talking, or sending things.
- Threats of violence.
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Military sexual trauma care
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
Minority Veteran care
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
My HealtheVet coordinator
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Nephrology
Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our team of kidney doctors (nephrologists) actively manage all aspects of adult kidney disease, kidney and bladder stones, renal hypertension (high blood pressure caused by kidney disease), and mineral and bone disorders. We provide inpatient and outpatient services, like:
- Dialysis preparation and referral
- Home patient monitoring
- Kidney transplant evaluation
- Kidney disease education
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
Neurosurgery
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Although many people think of neurosurgery as brain surgery, it's much more. Our neurosurgeons diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions related to your nervous system, like:
- Brain, spinal cord and spinal column injuries, illnesses and disorders.
- Brain and spinal tumors.
- Neck pain and sciatica (nerve pain in your lower back hip, or leg).
- Herniated disks and degenerative illnesses of the spine.
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes
- Malnutrition
- Weight management, including:
Ophthalmology
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
We also offer an Advanced Low Vision Clinic for Veterans with functional vision loss.
Orthopedics
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:
- Musculoskeletal trauma
- Degenerative illnesses
- Sports injuries
Otolaryngology
Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head tumors, neck tumors
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We evaluate, diagnose and treat a wide range of ear, nose and throat conditions, like:
- Nasal and sinus problems
- Obstructive sleep apnea
- Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions
- Voice and swallowing disorders
Outpatient surgery
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our outpatient surgery, also called ambulatory or day surgery, allows you to get the care you need without staying overnight at our hospital. Our surgeons provide many outpatient services like:
- Gastric bypass surgery to help you lose weight
- Cataract surgery to replace your cloudy eye lens with a clear artificial lens
- Lumpectomy to remove cancerous and noncancerous breast tumors
- Colonoscopy to examine your large intestine (colon), the end of your small intestine (ileum), and your rectum
- Tendon, muscle, and small joint repair for conditions like hernia, arthritis, and rotator cuff (shoulder) injury
- Laparoscopic gallbladder surgery (cholecystectomy) to remove your gallbladder and gallstones through small cuts in your abdomen
Pain management
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include:
- Relieve pain without medication.
- Prescribing and supervising your use of medications.
- Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain.
- Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other compatible therapies.
Palliative and hospice care
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
Patient advocates
Appointments
Patient Advocates assist Veterans on a first-come, first-served basis via telephone.
Patient Advocate
Main Phone
Patient Advocate
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Pharmacy
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
- Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation.
- Medication, stretching and massage for short-term pain relief.
- Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain.
- Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills.
- Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities.
- Assessment and treatment of speech, language and swallowing disorders.
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization.
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance and coordination.
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters and walking devices.
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality.
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain.
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial and neurological conditions.
(There's no kinesiotherapy at Milwaukee, Green Bay, Appleton, Oconomowoc or Union Grove clinics and no occupational therapy at Appleton, Oconomowoc and Union Grove.)
Plastic and reconstructive surgery
Plastic and reconstructive surgery can restore function and appearance after damage from disease, burns, traumatic injuries, congenital and developmental conditions and other causes.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our plastic and reconstructive surgeons perform surgery to improve body function or correct facial and body abnormalities caused by birth defects, injury, disease or aging. We also perform cosmetic surgery to create a more normal appearance and improve self-esteem. Our services include:
- Surgical repair of congenital deformities such as cleft lips and palates.
- Skin cancer surgery to remove malignant moles, lesions, and tumors from your skin.
- Breast reduction and reconstruction surgery.
- Skin grafts to treat burns, injuries, or illnesses, which involves removing skin from one part of your body and grafting it to another.
- Nasal reconstruction surgery to change the shape of your nose.
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Polytrauma and traumatic brain injury
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our specialized rehabilitation program network serves severely injured Veterans and service members who have multiple combat- or civilian-related traumatic injuries. We offer:
- Physical, visual and cognitive rehabilitation.
- State-of-the-art prosthetics.
- Psychological and psychosocial services.
- Ongoing case management services.
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
- Flu shots
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Appointments
Main Phone
Prosthetics and rehabilitation - Milwaukee VA
Prosthetics and rehabilitation - Milwaukee VA
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aids and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the Milwaukee VA Healthcare System and referred by a VA provider can receive the full range of services and equipment, including:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers.
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices.
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision or are hearing impaired.
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible.
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity and independence.
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing.
Psychiatry
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders.
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse.
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder.
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems and invasive thoughts or ideas.
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors.
Psychology
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our psychology teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help with a range of mental and behavioral health problems like:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges
- Confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
Radiation oncology
The radiation oncology service works with your health care team to target cancer safely and precisely using radiation therapy.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Radiation oncologists specialize in using high-energy radiation to kill or damage cancer cells and either destroy tumors or control their growth. Our doctors sometimes use radiation therapy in combination with surgery, chemotherapy, or other cancer treatments. The radiation therapy you receive will depend on cancer type, tumor size and location, and your general health. Our services include:
- Intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), which uses computers to deliver precise radiation doses that match the 3D shape of your tumor
- Intracranial stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), which uses targeted radiation to treat a brain tumor or lesion while minimizing radiation effects on healthy brain tissue
- Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), which uses precisely focused radiation to treat tumors in your lungs, spine, liver, lymph nodes, or other soft tissues
- Low-dose rate definitive and salvage brachytherapy, which use low doses of radiation to treat prostrate cancer
- Image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT), which uses detailed images to help focus radiation on affected areas, improve outcomes, and shorten treatment
Radiology
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray *
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
-
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
* X-ray is the only radiology and imaging service available at John H. Bradley VA in Appleton.
Recreation and creative arts therapy
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our therapies promote your independence and enhance your health and well-being if you’re a Veteran with an injury, chronic (long-lasting) illness, or disabling condition. After your primary health care provider gives you a referral, a recreation therapist will develop treatment goals for you.
- Recreation and creative arts therapy provides services and activities that include:
- Animal interaction
- Music, art, and crafts
- Community outings
- Exercise, sports, and games
- Gardening and leisure education
Registry exams
If you were exposed to toxic chemicals or other hazards during your military service, we offer you a free exam. This exam helps you identify potential health risks and helps us monitor issues so we can better serve you.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
This free, voluntary, and comprehensive health exam involves an exposure and medical history, laboratory tests, and a physical exam. We will discuss your results in a face-to-face meeting and follow up with a letter. The registry evaluation, which does not verify exposure, is separate from VA's disability compensation process. You may be eligible to participate in one or more of these health registries if you served during these time periods:
- Ionizing radiation (1940s to 1960s)
- Agent Orange (1960s and 1970s)
- Airborne hazards and open burn pit (1990s to present)
- Gulf War (1990s to present)
- Depleted uranium (DU) (1990s to present)
- Toxic embedded fragments/shrapnel (2000s to present)
Rehabilitation and extended care
Appointments
Main Phone
Geriatrics and Extended Care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehab Program, designed to equip you with the skills you need to live as independently outside of the hospital as your injury or disease allows. Learn more here.
To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support: Learn more about VA long-term care
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Rheumatology
Common conditions: arthritis, Crohn's disease, gout, lupus
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our doctors treat inflammation, stiffness, or pain in your muscles, joints, and tendons. Common rheumatic illnesses include:
- Juvenile idiopathic and infectious arthritis
- Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis
- Lupus
- Gout
- Scleroderma
Sleep medicine
Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:
- Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders.
- Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate.
- Study your brain waves during sleep.
- Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness.
- Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab.
- Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep.
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling in person or by phone.
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies.
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support.
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free.
Social work
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Speech pathology
Common conditions: trouble swallowing (dysphagia), aphasia, stuttering, speech disorders (dysarthria or apraxia), cognitive (memory, organization, executive function)
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
VA speech-language pathologists are professionals dedicated to providing high quality, comprehensive, caring and timely services to individuals who have a wide range of communication and swallowing disorders.
Speech-language pathology services include the early identification or screening, evaluation, and treatment for speech, swallowing, language, voice and cognitive- communication disorders.
Services are provided based on applying the best available research evidence, using expert clinical judgment and considering the patient’s individual preferences and values.
Spinal cord injuries and disorders
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries.
- Pressure ulcers
- Pneumonia
- Blood clots
- Bladder and sexual issues
- Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems
- Sexual issues
Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system
Learn more about the inpatient rehabilitation and home care programs offered by the Milwaukee VA.
Suicide prevention
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
- Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
- Organ and tissue transplants
Surgical oncology
If your cancer requires surgery, the surgical oncology service works with your health care team to give expert diagnosis and treatment.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our surgical oncologists are specially trained to treat many different cancers, like liver, pancreatic, gastric (stomach), colon (intestinal) and rectal cancers. They can:
- Diagnose your cancer after taking a small tissue sample (biopsy) .
- Stage your cancer by determining the tumor size and if it has spread (metastasized) to other parts of your body.
- Treat your cancer by removing and reducing tumors or other diseased tissues.
- Perform palliative surgery to help control your pain and manage side effects from other treatments, like chemotherapy or radiation therapy.
Telehealth
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
Tele-Audiology in Oconomowoc
Milwaukee Audiology offers hearing tests at the Oconomowoc clinic via Telehealth the first Wednesday of each month. Please call Audiology to schedule:
At this time, we can offer only limited hearing aid services. Please contact Milwaukee Audiology for specific questions about your hearing aids.
Thoracic surgery
Common conditions: esophageal conditions, lung conditions, lung cancer, mesothelioma
We perform chest surgery (also known as thoracic surgery) to treats conditions involving your chest, airway and esophagus.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our thoracic surgeons provide state-of-the-art surgical techniques and cancer therapies that focus on your lungs and other organs of the chest. Many of our thoracic treatments also address problems with your esophagus (the tube that connects your mouth and stomach), your trachea (airway), and your chest wall (rib cage and breastbone). We treat a variety of conditions that include:
- Lung cancer and cancer of the esophagus.
- Benign chest and lung tumors.
- Pleural illnesses, like pneumothorax (collapsed lung) and infections of the pleura (the thin membrane that lines the chest wall and covers the lungs).
- Achalasia, which occurs when nerve damage prevents your esophagus from pushing food into your stomach).
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or acid reflux, which occurs when stomach acid frequently flows back into your esophagus and irritates the lining.
- Diseases of the thymus, a small organ beneath your breastbone that produces cells that support your immune system and fight cancer.
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.
Learn more about Toxic Exposure Screening.
Available at these locations
Travel reimbursement
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
If you're traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation).
- Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)
- Mileage reimbursement debit cards
Learn more about VA travel pay reimbursement
Learn more about the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System.
Urology
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
Vascular surgery
Common conditions: vascular conditions, varicose veins
Our expert team diagnoses and treats diseases and conditions that affect arteries, veins and blood circulation.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our vascular surgeons treat illnesses of your arteries and veins. Our surgeons can treat these problems with medication and exercise. Vascular illness causes include:
- Arteriosclerosis and/or atherosclerosis (caused by the buildup of plaque in your arteries that restricts blood flow to your organs and tissues)
- Aortic aneurysm and aortic valve disease
- Deep vein thrombosis and blockage by a blood clot or fatty deposit
- Varicose veins
- Vasculitis (inflammation of your blood vessels)
- Trauma or injury
Veteran Readiness and Employment programs
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We help Veterans with physical and mental health challenges find and keep jobs. We help you find jobs through our long-term partnerships with business, industry, and government agencies. We offer 3 services:
- Our transitional work program matches Veteran’s skills with a specific job and provides supervision to help them gain work experience
- Our supported employment program provides long-term support for Veterans with serious mental illnesses or physical disabilities to help them compete for jobs in their communities
- Our vocational assistance program trains Veterans living at our residential facility to improve their job-search and career development skills
Wheelchair and mobility
We provide support and assistive devices, including wheelchairs, scooters, walkers and canes, to help you preserve and increase your mobility.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We train you in the proper use of your wheelchair or other mobility devices to increase your wellness and improve your quality of life. Our team works with you to:
- Optimize correct wheelchair seating and positioning.
- Achieve maximum function and independence.
- Promote good posture, breathing, digestion, and tissue health.
- Prevent complications and additional injuries.
Whole health
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and health therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Managing pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
Learn more about VA whole health
Whole Health calendar
The Milwaukee VA Health Care System offers a variety of Whole Health and Well-Being classes for enrolled Veterans.
For the full list of classes, click here.
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Learn more and connect with the Women Veterans Program Manager.
Wound care and ostomy
We provide thoughtful, compassionate diagnosis and treatment for Veterans with acute or chronic wounds or those who need ostomy care.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Healing your wounds is an important step in your recovery and rehabilitation. Our wound care team will assess your wound, determine where you are in the healing process, and provide a treatment plan for your care. If you’ve had ostomy surgery and are living with either a temporary or permanent stoma (a surgical opening to allow urine, feces, or body fluids to exit your body), we can help you manage the care of your stoma, make good product choices, and cope with the effects of ostomy surgery. We provide care and support for:
- Open, non-healing, and hard-to-heal wounds
- Localized incisions and infected or draining wounds
- Bedsores (also known as pressure ulcers or decubitus ulcers)
- Amputations
- Wounds or leaking seals around your stoma
- Skin rashes