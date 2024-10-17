Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehab Program (CIIRP)

Hours and location

Hours of operation: Physician and Nurse care are available 24 hours/day; seven days a week. Therapists are available 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

Location: Ninth floor, A wing, of Building 111, Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.

Services offered

Comprehensive rehabilitation is provided by a team consisting of full and part-time staff, which includes: Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician, Registered Nurse, Occupational Therapist, Physical Therapist, Speech Pathologist, Therapeutic Recreational Therapist, Psychologist, Social Work, Dietitian and Case Manager. The rehabilitation team provides an individualized program to address the impairments, disabilities, and social needs of the person served.

Services not offered

Low level brain injury rehabilitation, such as patients with coma, significant cognitive impairment or behavior/agitation problems that would interfere with comprehensive rehabilitation.

Patients needing ventilator support.

Population served

Any Veteran or active-duty service member who is 18 years or older, is eligible for VA medical center care and services, with deficits in mobility, self-care or safety who has attainable functional goals in at least two therapeutic disciplines and has the ability to learn and needs the medical care of a physician. The most common reasons to come to rehab include: total knee or hip replacement, stroke, amputation and complex medical or surgical diagnoses.

Referral source

Referrals to CIIRP are typically submitted from the inpatient medical and surgical at the Milwaukee VA, as well as outside hospitals and rehab programs.

Feedback

Satisfaction is measured by surveys distributed to the CIIRP Veterans who participated in the program

In Fiscal Year 2024, 100% of the Veterans who participated in the program agreed or strongly agreed with the following statements: