Women's Health newsletter - June 2022

Inspired by you

We asked several of our team members the question, “What inspires you most about our Women Veterans?” Their responses could not be more supportive:

“I’m inspired by their strength and resilience. They encourage me to be strong in the face of adversity…to keep pushing forward.”

“They are hardworking, strong, courageous, and selfless.”

“What inspires me is their ability to do it all. To stand next to men and do the same job.”

“I enjoy their take-charge enthusiasm for their health care.”

They are "2tronger than the average woman.”

“They had the courage to fight for their country and what they believe in.”

“Women are now valued as much as our male Veterans. They go through the same training and can now hold higher job positions. Some experience sexual trauma and soldier on with their heads held high.”

“Women Veterans show the same bravery and strength as men. Amazing!”

“Although having experienced trauma, they still come here with a positive attitude.”

They have "strength and courage. ... They are our heroes.”

“Hearing about their experiences inspires me to be my best self. This motivates me to continue working hard for our women Veterans.”