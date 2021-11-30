Vets get creative for annual festival

A number of works by local Veterans will be eligible for national recognition as part of the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

National competition results will be announced in December. First-place winners at the national level of the competition will be invited to the 41st national festival in St. Petersburg, Fla., April 18-25, 2022.

In all, the Milwaukee VA has 19 visual arts entries and nine creative writing entries advancing.

COVID-19 restrictions severely limited participation this year, according to Milwaukee VA art therapist Marisa Straub. There were no entries for music, drama and dance because such performance could not take place under pandemic rules.

Meanwhile, the showcase festival – where people would watch performances and peruse the visual art winners in a gallery setting – was also shelved.

“Normally we have a big show and judging, but this year we only had two categories that needed judging,” said art therapist Marisa Straub. “It’s been a real struggle, but we’re happy to have something.”

This program begins with VA medical facilities holding local creative arts competitions, with only one entry per category moving forward to the national level for judging.

There are about 50 visual art categories, ranging from drawing and painting to jewelry and metal work. Straub said there are typically about 75 entries, but there were only 23 this year.

Meanwhile, the nine creative writing categories yielded 17 entries, with six pieces advancing, according to recreation therapist Courtney Zeller.

Despite the low numbers and pandemic restrictions, Straub said the therapeutic benefits outweigh the competitive aspects of the festival.

"It’s not about winning. It’s about Veterans showcasing their work,” she said. “This can boost their healing and their self-esteem.”

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, “medical facilities use the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities.”

Creative writing first-place winners include Timothy P. McDermott, John Breska, Gregory Lott, Joseph J. Spence Jr. and Holly Johannes (two entries).

Visual art winners: Michael Karlovich (two entries), Daniel Vander Pluym, Mark Lewis (two entries), Donna Zandt (three entries), Katie Hunt (three entries), Keith Sorensen, Brandon Warren, Matthew Matteson, Rickey Riley, Debora Kleist, Dale Peters, Gwen Sheppard and a group entry from Veteran ConnecZEN.

You can view the visual art winners by clicking here. You can read the works of the creative writing winners here.