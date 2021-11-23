Internships, fellowships and residencies
VA Milwaukee health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Through affiliations with Medical College of Wisconsin and other schools and colleges, clinical residencies and fellowships are provided to students in many professions. Additional information about VA academic programs is available through the Veterans Health Administration Office of Academic Affiliations web site.
Residencies
The Milwaukee VA offers five pharmacy residency programs (PGY1 and four PGY2s), and the Green Bay VA offers a PGY1 program. Our programs are very flexible and well balanced in terms of inpatient and ambulatory care responsibilities! The Milwaukee PGY1 program (four spots) allows residents to select the amount of time they would like to spend in required and elective rotations in order to customize their year. PGY2 programs in Milwaukee include Infectious Diseases, Psychiatry, Internal Medicine, and Medication Use Safety and Policy.
Learn more about our pharmacy residencies.
Please note: The Milwaukee VA will not be attending the virtual showcase event at ASHP Midyear meeting in December 2021. Instead, we will be hosting virtual open house events! This is an opportunity for you to meet residency program directors and current residents prior to interviews. Additionally, we are planning that all residency interviews will be virtual in 2022 (using WebEx platform).
Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency
The Zablocki VA Great Lakes Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) Residency is a one-year post-doctorate dental education program with an optional second-year. The AEGD Residency is intended to facilitate the professional growth of the recent dental graduate. It is designed to mentor competency, proficiency, and confidence in various dental specialties; manage medically compromised dental patients and to help the resident function effectively in multiple dental settings in a hospital environment, as well as, an outpatient facility.
Learn more here.
The Zablocki VA Medical Center offers a 12-month-long clinical and didactic PA Post-Graduate Residency program focusing on adult emergency medicine designed to produce highly competent emergency medicine physician assistants.
Learn more here.
The Psychology Training Program offers Doctoral Internships and Postdoctoral Fellowships to students from APA-accredited doctoral programs in Clinical and Counseling Psychology,
Learn more here.
The Zablocki VA Medical Center, in affiliation with Marquette University, offers a 12-month Neurologic PT Residency Program featuring individualized mentorship, clinical education, didactic, and teaching opportunities - Accredited by the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency & Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE).
Click here to learn more.
The Zablocki VA Medical Center, in affiliation with University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee University, offers a 12-month Orthopaedic PT Residency Program featuring individualized mentorship, clinical education, didactic, and teaching opportunities. The program is currently a developing program with the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency & Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE).
Click here to learn more.
The Zablocki VAMC offers a 12-month fellowship of didactic and clinical education accredited by the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA).
Click here to learn more.
The Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center offers a 12-month didactic and clinical education program in primary care medicine to produce highly competent primary care physician assistants.
Click here to learn more.