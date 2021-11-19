Pharmacy Residencies
The Milwaukee VA offers five pharmacy residency programs (PGY1 and four PGY2s), and the Green Bay VA offers a PGY1 program. Our programs are very flexible and well balanced in terms of inpatient and ambulatory care responsibilities! The Milwaukee PGY1 program (four spots) allows residents to select the amount of time they would like to spend in required and elective rotations in order to customize their year. PGY2 programs in Milwaukee include Infectious Diseases, Psychiatry, Internal Medicine, and Medication Use Safety and Policy.
The Milwaukee VA will not be attending virtual showcase event at ASHP Midyear meeting in December 2021. Instead, we will be hosting virtual open house events! This is an opportunity for you to meet residency program directors and current residents prior to interviews. Please see dates and times below. Additionally, we are planning that all residency interviews will be virtual in 2022 (using WebEx platform).
Milwaukee Veterans Affairs Medical Center Post Graduate Year One (PGY-1) Pharmacy Residency
Milwaukee Veterans Affairs Medical Center Post Graduate Year One (PGY-1) Pharmacy Residency. The Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center offers a post graduate year one (PGY1) residency that is accredited by the American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists (ASHP). The program offers a well-balanced pharmacy experience in both ambulatory and acute care settings which prepares residents for all aspects of pharmacy practice. The program is flexible to meet the career goals of each resident. In addition to the PGY-1 program, the Milwaukee VA also offers PGY-2 residencies in infectious diseases, internal medicine, medication use safety, and psychiatry.
Unique to VA system, pharmacists gain prescriptive authority in certain areas of expertise. After completing a thorough anticoagulation training program, pharmacists have authority to prescribe warfarin and other anticoagulant medications for veterans. Service commitment activities include anticoagulation monitoring on extended care floors and nursing home chart reviews. In addition, residents are involved in our pharmacokinetic service.
During the residency year, residents will learn skills to effectively outline and perform medication use evaluations. Throughout the course of this one-year program, residents will further develop drug information, administrative, time management and organizational skills to aid in the practice of pharmacy. Verbal and written communication skills will be enhanced. In addition, residents will be required to design, conduct, and complete a research project throughout their residency year. This research project should be suitable for publishing. Project proposals are reviewed by the Medical Center’s Research department and deemed research (which requires Investigational Review Board (IRB) approval) or process improvement (which is exempt from IRB). Final results are then presented at the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin (PSW) Educational Conference in April.
The ZVAMC PGY1 Program has a strong commitment to the ensuring that the PGY1 experience is customized to meet the future career goals of the resident. To demonstrate that commitment, PGY1 residents are allowed to tailor the length of their rotations, required and elective, to best match the interests of the resident and what needs the resident has to achieve those future career goals. Each rotation has a defined number of weeks in the experience from which the resident may choose. A minimum number of weeks reflects what the Program believes to be adequate to understand the practice setting and achieve related rotation goals and objectives. A maximum number of weeks provides the full breadth and scope of the experience without turning the residency into a PGY2 program. Some rotations also have a defined moderate experience number of weeks.
For example, a resident interested in pursuing a PGY2 or career in ambulatory care may choose to maximize the amount of weeks spent in Primary Care, choose to do electives in Endocrine and Women’s Health, while doing a minimal number of weeks in Critical Care. A co-resident may choose to spend more time in General Medicine, Critical Care, and an Elective in Nutrition, while spending fewer weeks in ambulatory rotations. Some residents will maximize the amount of time spent in required rotations, doing minimal electives, while others will choose to have more rotations that are shorter in length.
Consideration is also given to schedule the rotations in which residents have the most interest early in the residency year. It is important that residents have that exposure up front prior to considering future career goals and/or PGY2 residencies. Residents’ interests may be fluid throughout the residency year, and at times changes are made to the residency schedule during the year based on newfound interests. This is the main reason that ZVAMC has limited its PGY1 class size. Having a smaller class allows for more flexibility in rotation scheduling, ensuring that the resident gets the rotations he or she desires, when most imperative to have them.
As a result, no two residents will have the same rotation schedule; no two residents will have the same residency experience. The ZVAMC experience is about meeting the needs of the resident and their future path in Pharmacy.
Program Goal
To foster development of knowledge, skills, and values in preparation for patient-oriented pharmacy practice.
Clinical Training
Required Rotations
- General Medicine (inpatient medicine)
- Oncology (inpatient / outpatient combined)
- Infectious Disease (inpatient medicine)
- Primary care (ambulatory care)
- Critical Care/ICU
- Cardiology (inpatient)
- Staffing (one weeknight shift per week)
Elective Rotations
The philosophy of the Milwaukee VA Residency Program is to meet the personal and professional goals of the residents while providing pharmaceutical care to the patients. Elective rotations may be completed in various specialty areas. Residents have the option to repeat a prior required rotation at an advanced level or choose from a variety of new experiences (see list below).
Opportunities include advanced experiences in any of the required rotations or:
- Academia
- Administration/Recruitment
- Emergency Department
- Endocrinology
- Geriatrics (inpatient and outpatient)
- Heart Failure Clinic
- Home Based Primary Care
- Medication Safety
- Mental Health
- Nutrition
- Neurology
- Pharmacoeconomics
- Precepting
- Staffing
- Teaching
- Spinal Cord Injury
- Women’s Health
Longitudinal Responsibilities
Residents have several longitudinal responsibilities throughout the residency year. Some of these responsibilities shift among the residents on a monthly basis while others are continuous responsibilities for all residents throughout the residency year. Training for each activity takes place with a clinical pharmacist during the orientation period.
Extended Care/Spinal Cord Anticoagulation Service: Pharmacy residents play a key role in this service. Residents and staff clinical pharmacists monitor patients on the extended care and spinal cord services for complete anticoagulation care. This includes prescribing and adjusting anticoagulation medications, ordering labs, providing education to patients, and arranging follow-up appointments upon discharge.
Prior Authorization Drug Requests (i.e. non-formulary review): Pharmacy residents are involved in the process of reviewing prior authorization drug requests entered by providers. The resident will receive the request, determine if the request meets criteria for use of the medication, approve or deny the consult, and communicate the decision to the provider. Participation in this process enhances residents' decision making, communication and negotiation skills.
Geriatrics Evaluation and Management (GEM) rounds & chart reviews: Residents rotate the responsibility of attending GEM rounds. GEM rounds are interdisciplinary and take place once per week (2 hours). Residents also complete monthly chart reviews for GEM patients.
Drug information: Throughout the year residents are resources for drug information for providers, pharmacists and other staff.
Hospital Committee Involvement
Residents routinely participate in a variety of Medical Center Councils and Committees. A sampling of these groups provides a wide overview of activities while participating in other groups all year, such as the Pharmacy, Nutrition, and Therapeutics (PNT) Council, and allows residents to observe the process from start to finish. The resident will also participate in the Drug Safety Subcommittee and will participate in patient safety initiatives throughout the year.
Teaching Responsibilities
University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy Responsibilities: The Milwaukee VA is the coordination site for all University of Wisconsin (UW) pharmacy students assigned to clerkships in the Milwaukee area and pharmacy residents play a key role in their training. Resident responsibilities throughout the year include organizing a weekly seminar series, independently grading drug inquiries and project presentations and leading pharmacy student orientation sessions. Residents also evaluate and grade case presentations along with other clinical pharmacy staff. During the later part of the residency year, residents have opportunities to help precept students. Residents receive training by UW and VA staff on all aspects of these UW responsibilities. Residents are appointed to adjunct faculty positions at UW in addition to receiving an additional stipend for their extensive involvement with these students. In addition to working with UW pharmacy students, residents also have opportunities to interact with student from other colleges of pharmacy.
Medical College of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy Responsibilities: Residents are required to help coordinate four labs (six if they are completing the teaching certificate).
Teaching Certificate: Residents have the opportunity to participate in programs at the Medical College of Wisconsin and Concordia University where they can gain additional experience in teaching and earn a specialized teaching certificate.
Staffing (weeknight staffing experience)
PGY1 residents will be scheduled for one weeknight staffing shift per week. The hours for this experience will be 1630 to 2000. The day of the week assigned will rotate throughout the year as equitably as possible. This experience will start about one month into the residency program and residents must be licensed as a pharmacist prior to starting this responsibility. The responsibilities during the staffing experience will evolve over the course of the year. Residents will start with outpatient staffing experiences which will include filling, checking prescriptions, processing prescriptions, counseling patients and answering phones. Inpatient experiences will occur later in the year which will include preparation, processing and checking of unit dose and IV medications, troubleshooting phone calls to the IV room, and performing PK and anticoagulation monitoring. The goal is that the resident will progress over the course of the year in order to function as a central pharmacist in either outpatient or inpatient pharmacy in an independent manner by the end of the year. Quarterly feedback will be provided to residents and pharmacy staff for this experience. Residents must report to the lead pharmacist during each shift and if leave is needed this must be communicated with the lead pharmacists (if day-of leave is needed) and the inpatient pharmacy supervisor and the RPD.
The Milo C. Huempfner Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Care Center (HCC) is located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, approximately 120 miles north of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. There are about 250,000 residents of Green Bay and its surrounding areas in Brown County. There are many activities and events throughout the year in this 'small-town' setting. In the fall and winter, NFL fans are happy to have the champion Green Bay Packers in their backyard. There is also the Green Bay Gamblers hockey team in the USHL, and UW-Green Bay men's and women's basketball. In the spring and summer, there are robust farmers markets to enjoy, outdoor activities, Green Bay Bullfrogs baseball in the independent Northwoods League, as well as the Packers' training camps, which are open to the public. Throughout the year, there are shows at the Weidner Center on the UW-Green Bay campus, and a variety of restaurants, parks, trails and museums.
The Green Bay VA HCC is a regional outpatient clinic associated with the Clement J. Zablocki VA in Milwaukee. The Zablocki VA is part of VA Integrated Services Network 12 (VISN 12), which includes facilities in Iron Mountain, Michigan, Tomah and Madison, Wisconsin, and North Chicago, Hines, and Chicago, Illinois. Additional community based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) in Wisconsin associated with the Milwaukee VA include Appleton, Cleveland, and Union Grove.
The Milo C. Huempfner VA Health Care Center offers an accredited postgraduate year one (PGY1) pharmacy residency by the American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists (ASHP). The program offers a well-balanced pharmacy experience in primary care and specialty clinic settings which prepares residents for many aspects of ambulatory pharmacy practice. The program is flexible to meet the career goals of each resident.
During the residency year, residents will learn skills to effectively outline and perform medication use evaluations. Residents will also further develop drug information, administrative, time management and organizational skills to aid in the practice of pharmacy. Verbal and written communication skills will be enhanced. In addition, residents will be required to design, conduct, and complete a research project throughout their residency year. This research project should be suitable for publishing. Residents present their preliminary results at a poster session at the ASHP midyear clinical meeting in December. Final results are then presented at regional pharmacy resident conference in the spring.
The Green Bay VA Health Care Center offers a wide variety of ambulatory care services. Having opened in August 2013, we currently have primary care clinics, behavioral health, orthopedics, rheumatology, cardiology, nephrology/dialysis, oncology/ambulatory infusion, same day surgery, GI, podiatry, audiology, and eye clinics. The clinic has the capacity to serve up to 20,000 veterans.
The VA is a pioneer in telemedicine. Patients from long distances may be seen by physician specialists via videoconferencing equipment. Specialty clinics that utilize telemedicine provide care to patients who may not otherwise be able to travel to Milwaukee.
The Home Based Primary Care Program also utilizes telemedicine to allow health care professionals to virtually visit patients in their homes. Other patients use technology to log symptoms of specific disease states daily. These responses are then transmitted to the Medical Center and based on the responses, patients will receive triage or additional interventions.
Program Goal
To foster development of knowledge, skills, and values in preparation for patient-oriented pharmacy practice.
Philosophy
The philosophy of the Green Bay VA HCC Residency Program is to meet the personal and professional goals of the residents while providing pharmaceutical care to the patients.
Clinical Training
Required Rotations
- Primary Care
- Anticoagulation
- Home Base Primary Care
- Rural Health and Special Populations
- Outpatient Hematology/Oncology
- Outpatient pharmacy practice
- Mental Health
Elective Rotations
As the VA Health Care Center expands, elective rotations can be tailored to resident interests and site availability. Currently scheduling allows for required block rotations for the first half of the year, and an individualized longitudinal experience for the second half of the year. Training for each activity takes place with a clinical pharmacist during the orientation period.
Longitudinal Responsibilities
- Pharmacy Administration: Throughout the residency program, the resident will be exposed to pharmacy administration and drug use policy issues. These are incorporated into the residency throughout the year along with leadership training and discussion.
- Anticoagulation: Residents will receive a panel of anticoagulation patients whom they will monitor and make recommendations for their care.
- Community Living Center (CLC) chart reviews: Residents will review the charts of one to two patients monthly residing in the CLC. Chart reviews are completed to assure appropriate medication therapy based on indication and evidenced-based medicine.
- Drug information: Throughout the year residents are resources for drug information for providers, pharmacists and other staff.
Hospital Committee Involvement
Residents routinely participate in a variety of Medical Center Councils and Committees. A sampling of these groups provides a wide overview of activities while participating in other groups all year, such as the Pharmacy, Nutrition, and Therapeutics (PNT) Council, and allows residents to observe the process from start to finish. The resident will also participate in the Drug Safety Subcommittee and will participate in patient safety initiatives throughout the year.
Teaching Responsibilities
University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy Responsibilities: Appleton, WI is a regional hub for the University of Wisconsin (UW) pharmacy clerkship students. Milo C. Huempfner VA HCC has coordinated with this hub to assist with the grading of drug inquiries, project presentations, and assisting with the facilitation of weekly seminar sessions for a defined student block of six-weeks. During the latter part of the residency year, residents have opportunities to help precept students. Residents receive training by UW and VA staff on all aspects of these UW responsibilities. An optional teaching certificate program is available through UW or UIC. In addition to working with UW pharmacy students, residents also have opportunities to interact with students from other schools of pharmacy.
Milwaukee Veteran's Affairs Medical Center Post Graduate Year Two (PGY2) Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Residency
The Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center offers a one year PGY2 residency in Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Practice for pharmacists desiring advanced clinical training in infectious diseases pharmacotherapy. The program is accredited by the American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists (ASHP). The Milwaukee VA PGY2 ID pharmacy practice residency builds on experiences gained through a PGY1 program and is designed to offer both didactic and clinical experiences leading to the development of a practitioner with expert knowledge and skills in the area of infectious diseases pharmacotherapy.
The goals of the PGY2 ID residency are to:
- Develop expertise in clinical infectious diseases pharmacotherapeutics and antimicrobial stewardship
- Optimize understanding of anti-infective pharmacology, pharmacotherapy and pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics of antimicrobials
- Enhance teaching skills by precepting students on ID clinical rotations
- Contribute to an interdisciplinary healthcare team
- Contribute to a pharmacist-run antimicrobial stewardship program by offering patient specific recommendations to optimize treatment of infectious diseases
- Strengthen communication skills by presenting formal and informal lectures and in-services as well as interacting with other healthcare providers
- Enhance clinical research and/or quality improvement skills by completing a major project
- Develop skills to become an independent ID clinical pharmacy specialist
CLINICAL TRAINING
Required Rotations:
- Adult inpatient infectious diseases consult service (6 months)
- Antimicrobial stewardship program (6 months)
- Critical care (1 month)
- Outpatient Infectious Diseases Clinics and OPAT
- Microbiology lab (2-4 weeks)
Elective Rotations:
- General medicine
- Inpatient hematology/oncology service
Longitudinal Rotations/Activities:
The ID resident has several longitudinal responsibilities throughout the year.
- OPAT Program:Patients discharged home on long-term home IV antibiotics are followed by the clinical ID pharmacist via the Outpatient Parenteral Antibiotic Therapy (OPAT) program. Patient’s laboratory parameters and clinical progress are monitored weekly. Patients are then followed-up in the outpatient ID clinic by the ID team. The ID resident will support this program by arranging home IV antibiotics in the outpatient setting, performing and evaluating the weekly lab assessments, and provide patient follow up as needed.
- Infectious diseases/HIV clinic:The Zablocki VA Medical Center has several ID clinics in which patients with either HIV/AIDs and/or chronic infections are seen by the ID team. The ID resident will participate in these clinics by providing medication counseling, laboratory monitoring, and assisting with antimicrobial management.
- Hepatitis C clinic:The ID resident will provide direct patient care in the pharmacy-run Hepatitis C clinic throughout the year. Patient’s laboratory parameters and clinical progress are monitored throughout treatment.
- Infectious Diseases/Antimicrobial Stewardship In-services: The ID resident will provide in-services to providers and/or pharmacy trainees/staff throughout the year.
- ID Pharmacy administration: The ID resident will be assigned various administrative assignments throughout the year, which may include policy writing, stewardship initiatives, and clinical decisions support design.
HOSPITAL COMMITTEE INVOLVEMENT
The ID resident will be involved in the Pharmacy, Nutrition, and Therapeutics Council, Infection Control Council, and the Antimicrobial Subcommittee.
TEACHING RESPONSIBILITIES
The PGY2 ID resident will have extensive involvement with pharmacy students on the infectious diseases clinical clerkship rotation. Responsibilities include providing one-on-one mentoring, presenting seminars and in-services, and assisting with the evaluation process. The resident will also provide formal lectures to pharmacy students at Concordia University and/or other pharmacy schools as opportunities arise.
Milwaukee Veteran's Affairs Medical Center Post Graduate Year Two (PGY2) Medication Safety and Policy Pharmacy Residency
PGY2 Program Purpose Statement
PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.
PGY2 Medication Use Safety and Policy Program Objective
This one-year PGY2 Medication Safety and Policy Pharmacy residency program is intended to expose the resident to all aspects of pharmacy practice in this Medical Center with a focus on the medication use system. This program builds on experiences gained through a PGY1 program and is designed to offer both didactic and clinical experiences leading to the development of practitioner with expert knowledge, leadership skills, and expertise in evaluating, designing and implementing a medication safety program for an institution. Graduates of this program will be well prepared for positions in Medication Safety, Formulary Management, or Medication-Use Policy.
As part of this one-year experience the resident has the unique opportunity to participate in the VA Patient Safety Fellowship program sponsored by the VA's National Center for Patient Safety (NCPS). As part of this experience the medication safety and policy resident will work as part of an interprofessional fellowship team consisting of the pharmacy resident, a graduate nurse fellow and a physician. This fellowship team attends a boot camp in early fall hosted by the VAs National Center for Patient Safety where they receive training in performance improvement processes including health care failure modes effects analysis, root cause analysis, simulation, LEAN and Six Sigma. In addition to the boot camp, the resident will participate in weekly webinars to enhance and build upon the knowledge gained. These principles and tools will be used throughout the year to evaluate and develop solutions to medication safety and policy issues identified within the institution.
In addition to working with the Interprofessional Safety team the resident will have the opportunity throughout the year to interact with the PGY2 Infectious Disease, PGY2 Internal Medicine, PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy and PGY1 Pharmacy Residents.
Required Rotations
- Orientation
- Informatics
- Medication Safety & Quality Improvement Course - Medical College of Wisconsin
- Drug Safety
- Formulary Management
- Simulation
- Internal Medicine (for residents who have not completed a PGY1 residency at the Milwaukee VA)
- Root Cause Analysis
- Research/Quality Improvement Project
- Pharmacy Administration
- Residency Administration
- Patient Safety and Quality Improvement
- Medication Events Committee
- Patient Safety Fellowship
- Procurement
Elective Rotations
- Concordia Teaching Experience
- Internal Medicine(for residents who have completed a PGY1 residency)
Hospital Committee Involvement
- Drug Safety Committee
- Medication Error Committee
- Clinical Bar Code Multidisciplinary Committee
- Pharmacy, Nutrition, and Therapeutics Council
- Alaris Pump workgroup
- Clnical Pharmacy Committee
TEACHING RESPONSIBILITIES
Throughout the residency year, the resident will be involved in pharmacy student, pharmacy resident and all staff education. The resident will also be responsible for assisting in precepting students and residents during the residency year.
Milwaukee Veteran's Affairs Medical Center Post Graduate Year Two (PGY2) Internal Medicine Pharmacy Residency
The PGY-2 Internal Medicine pharmacy residency program will focus on inpatient medicine. The resident will work with medical teams to maximize the pharmacotherapy for medicine patients and provide education to staff and patients. The resident will also have extensive precepting experiences with pharmacy students completing advanced pharmacy practice experiences (APPE). In addition, the resident will have the option to obtain a teaching certificate and become involved in on-campus teaching at Concordia University Wisconsin School of Pharmacy.
The purpose of this PGY2 Internal Medicine pharmacy residency is for the resident to develop expertise in internal medicine pharmacotherapy and foster development of teaching and precepting knowledge and skills. The goal is for the resident to develop into an internal medicine clinical specialist with skills and abilities in teaching and precepting pharmacy students and other health care providers. Incorporation of leadership, administrative, medication safety, academic, and pharmacoeconomic learning opportunities will further assist in comprehensive resident professional development.
Required Rotations:
- Inpatient Internal Medicine (2-4 months)
- Inpatient Cardiology (2 months)
- Inpatient Infectious Diseases (1 month)
- Inpatient Critical Care (1 month)
Elective Rotations:
- Pain Management
- Nephrology
- Oncology
- Spinal Cord
- Mental Health
- Gastroenterology
- Geriatrics
- Ambulatory care (primary care or specialty)
- Academia (Concordia University of Wisconsin)
Longitudinal Rotations:
- Co-precept pharmacy students and PGY1 residents
- Develop and conduct year-long pharmacy research project, poster presentation and final formal presentation
- Formulary Management Activities
- Medication Use Safety Activities
- Administrative Activities
Hospital Committee/Meeting Involvement:
- Pharmacy, Nutrition, and Therapeutics Council
- Clinical Pharmacy Committee
- Drug Safety Subcommittee
- Journal club
- Pharmacy staff meeting
Teaching Responsibilities:
- Concordia teaching certificate (optional - 2 months half-time rotation)
- MCW teaching certificate (optional)
- Pharmacy student & PGY1 resident precepting & teaching
- UW seminar (1 lecture)
- Precepting students and PGY1 residents (yearlong)
- Pharmacy student mini-lecture series (yearlong)
- Medicine team teaching
- Grand Rounds Presentation or equivalent
- Diabetes classes (quarterly)
- Admission medication reconciliation training
Milwaukee Veteran's Affairs Medical Center Post Graduate Year Two (PGY2) Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency
The Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center offers a one year PGY2 residency in psychiatric pharmacy designed for pharmacists desiring a specialized practice focused on the care of patients with psychiatric and neuropsychiatric disorders. The psychiatric pharmacy resident will work as part of an interdisciplinary team focusing on improving patient care in a variety of mental health settings. The PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency builds upon experiences gained through a PGY1 program and is designed to offer both didactic and clinical experiences leading to the development of a practitioner with expert knowledge in the area of psychiatric pharmacotherapy. The resident will also have extensive precepting and teaching responsibilities over the course of the year. Leadership, administrative, medication safety, and pharmacoeconomic skills will further develop the resident into a well-rounded practitioner. Upon completion of the Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency, the resident will be well-equipped to establish and/or expand upon a successful psychiatric pharmacy practice.
The goals of the PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residency are to:
- Serve as an authoritative resource on the optimal use of medications used to treat individuals with psychiatric and neuropsychiatric disorders.
- Optimize the outcomes of inpatients and outpatients with a variety of psychiatric and neuropsychiatric disorders and a range of complexity of problems by providing evidence-based, patient-centered medication therapy as an integral part of an interdisciplinary team.
- Demonstrate leadership and practice management skills.
- Demonstrate excellence in the provision of training or educational activities for health care professionals, health care professionals in training, and the public.
- Evaluate and improve the medication-use process in psychiatric and neuropsychiatric patient care areas.
- Conduct psychiatric pharmacy practice research
- Demonstrate skills required to function in an academic setting.
CLINICAL TRAINING
Required Rotations
- Orientation
- Inpatient Psychiatry #1
- Consult/Liaison Psychiatry
- Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program #1
- Concordia University Wisconsin (CUW) Teaching Certificate
- Neurology
- Inpatient Psychiatry #2
- Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program #2
Elective Rotations
- Outpatient Mental Health
- Substance Use Disorder Clinic
- Geriatric Psychiatry
- Immediate Access Mental Health Clinic
- CUW Mental Health Elective
- Internal Medicine
- Primary Care
Longitudinal Rotations:
- Primary Care Mental Health Integration team
- Metabolic Syndrome Monitoring Clinic
- Smoking Cessation Clinic
- Formulary management activities
- Medication use safety activities
- Develop and conduct year-long pharmacy research project, poster presentation and Great Lakes presentation. May additionally choose to present a poster at the College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists Annual Meeting.
HOSPITAL COMMITTEE INVOLVEMENT
The PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy resident will be expected to participate in various meetings. These include Primary Care Mental Health Integration team staffing; Gold Clinic protected time; Mental Health medical student case conferences; Clinical Pharmacy meetings; Journal Club; and other relevant medical conferences.
TEACHING RESPONSIBILITIES
The PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy resident will have extensive teaching involvement over the course of the year, both formal and informal. The resident will help precept pharmacy students and PGY1 residents on the mental health clinical rotation. Responsibilities include providing one-on-one mentoring, presenting seminars and in-services, and assisting with the evaluation process. In addition, the resident may be called upon to provide teaching to the interdisciplinary psychiatric teams as needed.
Formal teaching opportunities include the following: University of Wisconsin seminar lecture, CUW Pharmacotherapy lecture, CUW Mental Health Elective lecture, Medical College of Wisconsin Pharmacotherapy lecture, CPNP Annual Meeting poster, and journal clubs throughout the year.
PGY1 Pharmacy Practice:
Jen Koch, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP
jennifer.koch@va.gov
Mikki Harms, PharmD, BCPP
michelle.harms@va.gov
PGY2 Infectious Diseases:
Grace Mortrude, PharmD
grace.mortrude@va.gov
PGY2 Internal Medicine:
Jeremy Barnes, PharmD, BCPS
jeremiah.barnes@va.gov
PGY2 Medication Use Safety and Policy:
Lindsey Ladell, PharmD, BCPS
lindsey.ladell@va.gov
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy:
Matt Haas, PharmD, BCPP, BCPS
matthew.haas@va.gov
- Competitive salary
- Medical insurance
- Dental insurance
- Life insurance
- Free parking
- 11 federal holidays
- Days off for illness/medical appointments/family care
- Annual leave (Vacation)
- Access to the University of Wisconsin and Medical College of Wisconsin resources
- Tuition and travel support for professional conferences
- Opportunity to work for pharmacist wage on off-duty time
The application requirements are the same for all of our pharmacy residency programs (PGY1 and PGY2). Applications are due on January 1,2022.
Applicant Requirements:
- Graduate of an American Council of Pharmaceutical Education (ACPE) accredited School of Pharmacy with a Pharm.D. or equivalent degree or a school with candidate status from ACPE.
- U.S. citizenship (requirement to be employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs)
- Register and participate in the ASHP Residency Matching Program
Application Process & Requirements:
- Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) must be used to submit electronic application.
- Please visit PHORCAS2022 for more information on PhORCAS.
- Information required by PhORCAS includes demographics, curriculum vitae (CV), transcripts, letter of intent and letters of recommendation.
Selection of Candidates:
- Criteria considered by the residency selection committee include: PhORCAS application, knowledge of professional practice, communication skills, ability to apply theory to practice, leadership ability, interest in the program, confidence, and maturity.
- Candidates may be asked to participate in a phone interview.
- An onsite interview, if offered, is required.