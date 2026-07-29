Post Graduate Year One (PGY-1) Pharmacy Residency - Milwaukee VA

The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program conducted by the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center is accredited by the American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists (ASHP). The program offers a well-balanced pharmacy experience in both ambulatory and acute care settings which prepares residents for all aspects of pharmacy practice. The program has a strong commitment to ensuring that the PGY1 experience is customized to meet the future career goals of the resident.

To demonstrate that commitment, PGY1 residents are allowed to tailor the length of their elective rotations to best match the interests of the resident and what needs the resident has to achieve those future career goals. Each required core rotation will have a standardized length that reflects what the program believes to be adequate to understand the practice setting and achieve related rotation goals and objectives. To allow residents to tailor the program to their personal interests, residents may extend the amount of time they would like to spend in required rotations by opting for any of our advanced elective rotations. Advanced rotation options include cardiology, critical care, infectious diseases, internal medicine, mental health and primary care.

For example, a resident interested in pursuing a PGY2 or career in ambulatory care may choose to maximize the number of weeks spent in Primary Care, and choose to do additional elective rotations in Advanced Primary Care, Endocrine, and Neurology . A co-resident may choose to spend more time in Critical Care and Internal Medicine and may choose to do additional elective rotations in Advanced Critical Care and Advanced Internal Medicine. No two residents will have the exact same rotation schedule. The ZVAMC experience is about meeting the needs of the resident and their future path in Pharmacy.

Consideration is also given to timing and scheduling of rotations in which residents have the most interest. It is important that residents have that exposure to areas of PGY2 interest early in the residency year in order to inform PGY2 decisions including potential early commitment. Residents’ interests may be fluid throughout the residency year, and at times changes are made to the residency schedule during the year based on newfound interests. This is an advantage of the smaller PGY1 class size. Having a smaller class allows for more flexibility in rotation scheduling, ensuring that the resident gets the rotations he or she desires, when most imperative to have them.

During the residency year, residents will learn skills to effectively outline and perform medication use evaluations. Throughout the course of this one-year program, residents will further develop drug information, administrative, time management and organizational skills to aid in the practice of pharmacy. Verbal and written communication skills will be enhanced. In addition, residents will be required to design, conduct, and complete a project throughout their residency year. This project should be suitable for publishing. Project proposals are reviewed by the Medical Center’s Research department and deemed research (which requires Investigational Review Board (IRB) approval) or process improvement (which is exempt from IRB). Final results are then presented at the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin (PSW) Educational Conference in April.

Clinical Training

Required Rotations

Orientation – 2 weeks

Infectious Disease (inpatient medicine) – 4 weeks

Internal Medicine (inpatient medicine) – 4 weeks

Mental Health (inpatient) – unless completed as APPE– 4 weeks

Primary care (ambulatory care) – 6 weeks

Critical Care/ICU– 4 weeks

Cardiology (inpatient) – 4 weeks

Recruitment - 1 week

Project – 3 weeks

Elective Rotations

Up to 20 weeks of the residency program are dedicated to elective learning experiences. Elective rotations may be completed in various specialty areas. Residents have the option to repeat a prior required rotation at an advanced level or choose from a variety of new experiences (see list below). Per ASHP standards, residents cannot spend more than one third of the residency year (17 weeks) in non-direct patient care activities.

Academia (Concordia) – 4-6 weeks

Administration – 3-4 weeks

Cardiology – Advanced (inpatient) – 2-4 weeks

Critical Care – Advanced (inpatient) – 2-4 weeks

Heart Failure Clinic– 3-5 weeks

Endocrinology (inpatient/outpatient) – 3-5 weeks

Emergency Department (outpatient) – 2-4 weeks

Geriatrics (inpatient and outpatient) and/or Home-Based Primary Care– 3-5 weeks

Infectious Diseases – Advanced (inpatient) – 2-4 weeks

Internal Medicine – Advanced (inpatient) – 2-4 weeks

Medication Safety (Admin) – 3-5 weeks

Mental Health – Advanced (inpatient/outpatient) – 2-4 weeks

Neurology (outpatient) – 3-5 weeks

Oncology (inpatient / outpatient combined) – 3-5 weeks

Primary Care – Advanced (outpatient) – 2-4 weeks

Longitudinal Responsibilities

Residents have several longitudinal responsibilities throughout the residency year. Training for each activity takes place with a clinical pharmacist during the orientation period. The length of each longitudinal varies slightly and is listed below. Evaluations for longitudinal rotations are completed quarterly in PharmAcademic.

Administration – 52 weeks

Drug Safety subcommittee – 2-3 months (1-3 hours per month)

ECC/SCI anticoagulation monitoring – 50 weeks (starts after orientation) - daily activity

Project – 48 weeks, 3 weeks of dedicated project time

Pharmacoeconomics – 49 weeks (starts after oriented to LE) - weekly activity (1-3 hours per week)

Weeknight staffing – 40 weeks, one 3.5 hour staffing shift per week

Administration: Throughout the residency program, the resident will be exposed to pharmacy administration and drug use policy issues. These are incorporated into the residency to make a more true to life experience than devoting a full block to the activity. Part of the pharmacy administration experience will include meetings with Chief of Pharmacy and other leaders to discuss administrative topics. Please refer to the administration longitudinal learning experience for a detailed list of topics and tasks.

Drug Safety Subcommittee: Residents will rotate responsibilities on the Drug Safety Subcommittee throughout the year. Drug Safety responsibilities include attending at least 3 drug safety meetings, taking minutes at up to three meetings and following up on one ISMP action item and reporting back to subcommittee. Additionally, residents will prepare two articles for the Drug Safety newsletter which is published three times per year.

Extended Care/Spinal Cord Anticoagulation Service: Pharmacy residents play a key role in this service. Residents and staff clinical pharmacists monitor patients on the extended care and spinal cord services for complete anticoagulation care. This includes adjusting anticoagulation medications, ordering labs, providing education to patients, and arranging follow-up appointments upon discharge.

Project: A completed research or quality improvement project is required during the residency program. The intent of the project is to provide the resident with the opportunity to develop the skills and processes necessary to perform research or quality improvement. A list of potential projects is provided by the program. Discussions with the preceptors of possible projects should be undertaken early in the residency. After deciding upon a topic, a project mentor will be responsible for guiding the resident through the entire project. Residents will also be asked to present their project to the Pharmacy Residency Research Panel. Each resident is expected to have made sufficient progress to present results at the Wisconsin Pharmacy Residency Conference (or other conference as agreed upon by RPD) which takes place in the spring. A final manuscript is required, and residents are encouraged to pursue publication. A project timeline and project institute program are provided for residents to guide them through the project experience and outline expectations.

Pharmacoeconomics (i.e. Prior Authorization Drug Requests review): Pharmacy residents are involved in the process of reviewing prior authorization drug requests (PADR) entered by providers. The resident will assigned PADRs on a weekly basis. They will receive the request, determine if the request meets criteria for use of the medication, discuss decision with preceptor, approve or deny the request, and communicate the decision to the provider. Participation in this process enhances residents' decision making, communication and negotiation skills.

Weeknight staffing – PGY1 residents will be scheduled for one weeknight staffing shift per week. The hours for this experience will be 1630 to 2000. The day of the week assigned will rotate throughout the year as equitably as possible. This experience is estimated to start around early September. The responsibilities during the staffing experience will evolve over the course of the year. Residents will start with outpatient staffing experiences which will include filling, checking prescriptions, processing prescriptions, counseling patients and answering phones. Inpatient experiences will occur later in the year which will include preparation, IV room staging, processing and checking of unit dose and IV medications, troubleshooting phone calls to the IV room, and performing PK and anticoagulation monitoring. Residents will also have opportunity to staff in the Emergency Department late in the residency year.

Staffing

Weeknight staffing – see above in longitudinal experience section

Weekend staffing

PGY1 residents are expected to work a minimum of 10 weekend days throughout the residency year. Weekend days are scheduled from 7:30 – 13:30 (6-hour shift) with one 15-minute break included. Pharmacist licensure in any US state, confirmation of dual appointment (pharmacist appointment), and completion of pharmacokinetic and anticoagulation training is required before this experience commences. The resident the responsible for the clinical monitoring and oversight of the pharmacokinetic and anticoagulation pharmacy monitoring services for all inpatients at the Milwaukee VA during these weekend shifts. A precepting pharmacist will be available for questions, cosigning of progress notes and writing of prescription orders. Although pharmacists in the VA system can be granted prescriptive privileges, pharmacy residents are not granted these privileges and thus prescription orders must be entered under preceptor’s name and all progress notes must be cosigned by a preceptor.

Teaching responsibilities

University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy responsibilities: The Milwaukee VA is the coordination site for all University of Wisconsin (UW) pharmacy students assigned to clerkships in the Milwaukee area and pharmacy residents play a key role in their training. Resident responsibilities throughout the year include organizing a seminar series (occurs once per block), independently grading drug inquiries and project presentations and leading pharmacy student orientation sessions. Residents also coordinate and grade case presentations along with other clinical pharmacy staff. Residents receive training by UW and VA staff on all aspects of these UW responsibilities. Residents are appointed to adjunct faculty positions at UW in addition to receiving an additional stipend for their extensive involvement with these students. In addition to working with UW pharmacy students, residents also have opportunities to interact with students from other colleges of pharmacy.

Medical College of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy responsibilities: Residents are required to help coordinate four labs (six if they are completing the teaching certificate).

Teaching certificate: Residents have the opportunity to participate in programs at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Concordia University of Wisconsin or the VA where they can gain additional experience in teaching and earn a specialized teaching certificate.

During the later part of the residency year, residents have opportunities to help precept students while on clinical rotations. Additionally, PGY1 residents provide orientation to new students starting IPPE and APPEs.

PGY1 Deliverables and Checklist

The “PGY1 Deliverables and Checklist” document (see below) was developed to document tracking and completion of ASHP objectives deliverables and other residency requirements. Each resident is responsible for keeping their document updated and the RPD will update each quarter when development plan is completed. Each quarter the “PGY1 Deliverables and Checklist” document will be uploaded into PharmAcademic. All activities on the deliverables and checklist tabs must be completed by the conclusion of the Residency Program, or a certificate of completion will not be awarded. The resident and mentor should review and sign off on this list quarterly. The form will be converted to a PDF at the end of the residency year and the RPD and resident will electronically sign the document and upload the final, signed version in PharmAcademic.

Resident Development Plans

Starting in the 2025-2026 residency year, the development plan will be completed directly in PharmAcademic. PharmAcademic will automatically prompt residents to complete and submit the self-assessment pieces of the development plan document and notify the RPD. The RPD will review the resident’s self-assessment, electronic portfolio, "PGY1 deliverables and checklist” document, and objectives in PharmAcademic in order to finalize the development plan. The final development plan will be submitted in PharmAcademic and visible for preceptors. The development plan must be completed within 30 days of the start of residency and each quarter transition (end July, end October, end January, end April, and end June).