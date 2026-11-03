VA-STEPs earn 80% of a starting RN salary while developing understanding, confidence and competence in the care of our nation's Veterans under the supervision of an RN preceptor.

Participants must be able to work full time for the initial 10-week summer program (400 hours). Following successful completion of the summer session, VA-STEPs have the opportunity to continue working intermittently until graduation. Successful VA-STEPs will be encouraged to apply for acceptance into Milwaukee’s post baccalaureate nurse residency program or to become a nurse resident at another VAMC.

VA-STEP opportunities are available in the following areas:

Emergency Department

Intensive Care Unit

3C (Mental Health)

4C (Hematology/Oncology)

5C (Cardiac)

6CS (Progressive Care Unit)

6CN (Medical/Surgical)

7C (Surgical)

9A (Community Living Center)

9CN (Palliative), 9CS (Nursing Home)

Spinal Cord Injury Center (SCI)

Each VA-STEP is partnered with a RN preceptor in their assigned area. VA-STEPs follow their preceptor’s schedule. During the initial 10 weeks, VA STEPs participate in multiple professional development and simulation learning opportunities.