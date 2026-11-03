Nursing Externships
The Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center offers externships for nursing students. Juniors may apply for the VA-Student Trainee opportunities that commence the summer after junior year and extend until graduation. These opportunities start in early June. Please reach out to vhamiwva-stepmke@va.gov for more information before applying.
Are you interested in a tuition scholarship, a monthly stipend, and a book stipend payment? Apply for the VA Health Profession Scholarship Program (HPSP)! In return for the support, VA will require a two-year service obligation in a full-time RN position after graduation, licensure, and residency completion. For more information, click here.
VA-Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP)- attention juniors
The Clement J. Zablocki VA -Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP) was designed for outstanding Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) students who are about to enter their senior year. This competitive program assists BSN students to develop both clinical competence and competence in Veteran-centric care in a variety of settings.
Under the supervision of a Registered Nurse, VA-STEPs refine clinical reasoning skills, psychomotor skills, knowledge of pathophysiology and pharmacology, and application of nursing theories and frameworks.
Program description
VA-STEPs earn 80% of a starting RN salary while developing understanding, confidence and competence in the care of our nation's Veterans under the supervision of an RN preceptor.
Participants must be able to work full time for the initial 10-week summer program (400 hours). Following successful completion of the summer session, VA-STEPs have the opportunity to continue working intermittently until graduation. Successful VA-STEPs will be encouraged to apply for acceptance into Milwaukee’s post baccalaureate nurse residency program or to become a nurse resident at another VAMC.
VA-STEP opportunities are available in the following areas:
- Emergency Department
- Intensive Care Unit
- 3C (Mental Health)
- 4C (Hematology/Oncology)
- 5C (Cardiac)
- 6CS (Progressive Care Unit)
- 6CN (Medical/Surgical)
- 7C (Surgical)
- 9A (Community Living Center)
- 9CN (Palliative), 9CS (Nursing Home)
- Spinal Cord Injury Center (SCI)
Each VA-STEP is partnered with a RN preceptor in their assigned area. VA-STEPs follow their preceptor’s schedule. During the initial 10 weeks, VA STEPs participate in multiple professional development and simulation learning opportunities.
Eligibility requirements
- U.S. citizens by birth or naturalization (U.S. Veterans are considered first among all equally qualified candidates).
- Current nursing students who are within one semester of completing the junior year of a BSN program from a nationally accredited school.
- Willing to undergo a background/suitability investigation.
- Interested in Veteran-centric health care and desires employment at a VA medical center after graduation.
- Must be able to work 400 hours during summer between junior and senior year.
- Minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 on a 4.00 scale.
- Currently in good academic standing (as defined by the school the student is attending) leading to graduation and NCLEX certification.
Application
If you meet eligibility requirements, please submit the following:
- Cover letter, including why you are interested in this program
- Resume
- One letter of reference and one letter from the undergraduate dean for academic verification
- School transcript (does not need to be official for application process)
- DD 214 (if Veteran)
Click here to apply to VA-STEP
Email questions to: vhamiwva-stepmke@va.gov
Application deadline is Feb. 14, 2027.
Program contact
Irina Stein, VA-STEP Program Coordinator
Kyle Rhoades, RN Program Manager
E-Mail: vhamiwva-stepmke@va.gov
Office 414-384-2000, ext. 44987
Facility spotlight
- 196 Acute beds (ICU and Progressive Care, Cardiology, Medical-Oncology, Medical-Surgical, Mental Health)
- 113 Community Living Center beds (Palliative/Hospice, Geriatric Evaluation, Rehabilitation, Long-term care, Community Homes)
- 150 Domiciliary beds (Substance Abuse Rehabilitation, Psychiatric Rehabilitation, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder)
- 38 Spinal Cord Injury beds
- 30,521 ED Visits (FY 2022)
- 7,985 Inpatient Admissions (FY 2022)
- 796,784 Outpatient visits (FY 2022)
Shared Governance Councils support the Relationship-Based Care (RBC) Nursing Practice Model, which is a foundation for our nursing philosophy of care: to achieve excellence in health care through the caring relationship between the Veteran and professional nurse in a healing environment. Councils reporting to the Nurse Executive Council:
- Nursing Practice
- Professional Development
- Evidence-Based Practice, Quality Improvement and Research
- Advanced Practice Registered Nurse
Nurse residency
Many of our VA-STEP employees apply for the Nurse Residency Program prior to their graduation, which is another excellent program offered by the VA. Learn more here.