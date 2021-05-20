About VA Minneapolis Healthcare System

The VA Minneapolis Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 16 locations in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Facilities include our Minneapolis VA Medical Center, and 15 community-based outpatient clinics located in Albert Lea, Ely, Fort Snelling, Hibbing, Mankato, Maplewood, Minneapolis, Ramsey, Rochester, Shakopee, and St. James, Minnesota; and Chippewa Falls, Hayward, Rice Lake, and Superior, Wisconsin. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Minneapolis health services page.

The VA Minneapolis Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Midwest VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 23 (VISN 23), which includes medical centers and clinics in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

Learn more about VISN 23

Research and development

The VA Minneapolis Healthcare System has an active accredited research program affiliated with the University of Minnesota. We have 179 investigators and over 500 projects funded by VA. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation.

The VA Minneapolis Healthcare System is home to four major research centers:

Brain Sciences Center

Center for Chronic Disease Outcomes Research (CCDOR)

Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC)

Minneapolis Adaptive Design and Engineering Program (MADE)

We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Teaching and learning

Minneapolis VA Medical Center is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We maintain active affiliations with the University of Minnesota’s medical and dental schools, and we have agreements with more than 50 schools for more than 1,500 residents, interns, and students each year. We provide accredited hospital-based training programs for radiology technicians, nurse anesthetists, podiatry and dental students. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Minneapolis VA Medical Center is one of VA’s four polytrauma medical centers to care for active-duty service members and Veterans with brain injuries, who are blind, or have had an amputation.

We maintain a 65,000-square-foot center to care for Veterans with spinal cord injuries and disorders.

In 2018, 1,289 volunteers donated 180,586 in hours to help care for Veterans.

We recorded 980,427 outpatient visits at our facilities in 2018.

Our staff included 4,608 employees in 2018. Of those, 1,109 were Veterans.

Practice Greenhealth recognized Minneapolis VA Medical Center as one of its top 25 hospitals in the country for environmental excellence.

Accreditation

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

College of American Pathologists

American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Coming soon!

Newsletters

Coming soon!