Billing and insurance

If you have questions about the copay balance on your Minneapolis VA health care bill, call us at 866-347-2352.

Please note that you won’t need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, preventive tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.

Find out how to make a payment—and what to do if you're having trouble making payments or you disagree with your bill.

Pay online, by phone, or by mail

Private and other health insurance

If you have another form of health coverage—like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer—please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.

