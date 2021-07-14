Billing and insurance
You can pay your Minneapolis VA Health Care System bill online, by phone or by mail.
If you have questions about the copay balance on your Minneapolis VA health care bill, call us at 866-347-2352.
Please note that you won’t need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, preventive tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.
Pay online, by phone, or mail
Find out how to make a payment—and what to do if you're having trouble making payments or you disagree with your bill.
Pay online, by phone, or by mail
Private and other health insurance
If you have another form of health coverage—like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer—please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.