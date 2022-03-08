RN hiring fair - join our team
We're holding a hiring fair at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center with on-the-spot interviews for registered nurses.
- When
-
Friday, Mar 25, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. CST
- Where
-
Medical Center, 4th floor, Medical Library
- Cost
- Free
We're holding a hiring fair with on-the-spot interviews for registered nurses. This is a two-day event, Friday, March 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 26 from 9:00 to 1:00 p.m.
Seeking RNs for the following areas:
- Emergency Department
- ICU/Critical Care Float Pool
- Stepdown/Telemetry
- Medical-Surgical
- Acute Rehab & Spinal Cord Injury
- Ambulatory Care
Recruitment incentives are available! Benefits of joining the VA team.
Schedules available:
- FT and PT positions
- Variety of shifts
Bring the following documents with you; we'll be conducting interviews at the event:
- Resume
- Professional reference (min of 1)
- Proof of vaccination status
Walk-ins are welcome, pre-registration on EventBrite is strongly encouraged.
Student nurses will not be considered at this time, please feel free to send resumes or questions to our Nurse Recruiter Amy.Daly@va.gov