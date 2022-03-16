 Skip to Content

RN hiring event - join our team

group of people in blue scrubs

We're holding a hiring event at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center with on-the-spot interviews for registered nurses.

When
Saturday, Mar 26, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. CST
Where

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

Medical Center, 4th floor, Medical Library

Cost
Free

Registration

Walk-ins are welcome, pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

We're holding a hiring event with on-the-spot interviews for registered nurses. This is a two-day event, Friday, March 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 26 from 9:00 to 1:00 p.m. 

Seeking RNs for the following areas:

  • Emergency Department
  • ICU/Critical Care Float Pool
  • Stepdown/Telemetry
  • Medical-Surgical
  • Acute Rehab & Spinal Cord Injury
  • Ambulatory Care

Recruitment incentives are available! Benefits of joining the VA team.

Schedules available:

  • FT and PT positions
  • Variety of shifts

Bring the following documents with you; we'll be conducting interviews at the event:

  • Resume
  • Professional reference (min of 1)
  • Proof of vaccination status

Walk-ins are welcome, pre-registration on EventBrite is strongly encouraged.

Student nurses will not be considered at this time, please feel free to send resumes or questions to our Nurse Recruiter Amy.Daly@va.gov

