Medical Center walk-in flu shot events
Walk-in flu shot events at Minneapolis VA medical center!
When:
Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
1st floor auditorium
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Ways to get your flu shot: Flu Shots | VA Minneapolis Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Walk-in events at Minneapolis VA medical center
- Thursday, September 28, from 1:00-7:00 p.m.
- Thursday, October 5, from 1:00-7:00 p.m.
- Thursday, October 12, from 1:00-7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, October 14, from 9:00 a.m.-noon
