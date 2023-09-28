Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Medical Center walk-in flu shot events

Walk-in flu shot events at Minneapolis VA medical center!

When:

Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

1st floor auditorium

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Ways to get your flu shot: Flu Shots | VA Minneapolis Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Walk-in events at Minneapolis VA medical center

  • Thursday, September 28, from 1:00-7:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 5, from 1:00-7:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 12, from 1:00-7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 14, from 9:00 a.m.-noon

Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Oct 5, 2023, 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Oct 12, 2023, 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: