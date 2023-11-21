Get more information on VA health care directives and assistance with completing these documents. Discuss other topics related to advance care planning needs.

Veterans, Families, and Caregivers!

Stop by our Advance Care Planning Drop-In Clinic at the Minneapolis VA medical center, room 2G-102, between 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on November 29, December 20, or January 17 to learn more about advanced care planning.

What is advanced care planning?

A process of thinking about and communicating your healthcare wishes in advance of a medical crisis. Discuss your values, goals, and preferences for care.

Why attend?

Get more information on VA health care directives and assistance with completing these documents. Discuss other topics related to advance care planning needs.

Questions?

Contact Megan Schmitz, Advance Care Planning/Veterans Community Partnership Coordinator for more information at 612-467-4036.

Learn more about advanced care planning at the Minneapolis VA.