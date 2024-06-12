VA Mobile Medical Unit at Union Gospel Mission
The Minneapolis VA Mobile Medical Unit provides Veterans with prevention care, health assessments, homeless outreach, and referrals to VA medical services.
When:
Where:
435 University Ave E.
St. Paul, MN
Cost:
Free
Location and schedule
Union Gospel Mission
- 435 University Ave E., St. Paul, MN 55130
- Every Tuesday from noon-2:00 p.m.
St. Paul Opportunity Center
- 422 Dorothy Day Place, St. Paul, MN 55102
- Every Wednesday from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
Every Third Saturday
- 5402 43rd Ave S., Minneapolis, MN 44417
- Every other Friday from 10:00 a.m.-noon
Contact
For more information, please call the Minneapolis VA Community Resource and Referral Center at 612-313-3240.
Tue. Jun 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Jun 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Jul 2, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Jul 9, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Jul 16, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Jul 23, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Jul 30, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Aug 6, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Aug 13, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Aug 20, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Aug 27, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Sep 3, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Sep 17, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Sep 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Oct 29, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Nov 5, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Nov 26, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Dec 3, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Dec 10, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Dec 17, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Dec 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Dec 31, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT