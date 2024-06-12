Skip to Content

VA Mobile Medical Unit at Union Gospel Mission

The Minneapolis VA Mobile Medical Unit provides Veterans with prevention care, health assessments, homeless outreach, and referrals to VA medical services.

When:

Repeats

Where:

435 University Ave E.

St. Paul, MN

Cost:

Free

Location and schedule

Union Gospel Mission

  • 435 University Ave E., St. Paul, MN 55130
  • Every Tuesday from noon-2:00 p.m.

St. Paul Opportunity Center

  • 422 Dorothy Day Place, St. Paul, MN 55102 
  • Every Wednesday from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Every Third Saturday 

  • 5402 43rd Ave S., Minneapolis, MN 44417
  • Every other Friday from 10:00 a.m.-noon

Contact

For more information, please call the Minneapolis VA Community Resource and Referral Center at 612-313-3240.

Tue. Jun 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Jun 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Jul 2, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Jul 9, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Jul 16, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Jul 23, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Jul 30, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Aug 6, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Aug 13, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Aug 20, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Aug 27, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Sep 3, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Sep 17, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Sep 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Oct 29, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Nov 5, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Nov 26, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Dec 3, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Dec 10, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Dec 17, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Dec 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Tue. Dec 31, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

