Red carpet welcome (virtual)

Thank you for serving and welcome to the Minneapolis VA Health Care System! We are pleased that you have chosen us for your care. Our mission is to improve the health and well-being of Veterans like you by providing the excellent medical care you’ve earned.

As a newly enrolled Veteran, we invite you to attend a “red carpet welcome” orientation. This orientation is offered the 2nd Thursday of each month at 10:00 a.m. via phone or Webex (video & audio).

Join using Webex (video & audio)

Link: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/webappng/sites/veteransaffairs/meeting/download/b41b9360ac654b90a3ab6ce3ebfa8331?siteurl=veteransaffairs&MTID=m808c113014011a9323a6acb67bb96265

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/webappng/sites/veteransaffairs/meeting/download/b41b9360ac654b90a3ab6ce3ebfa8331?siteurl=veteransaffairs&MTID=m808c113014011a9323a6acb67bb96265 Webex Meeting number (access code): 199 906 4182

199 906 4182 Webex Meeting password: pbQzvqn73?7

Join by Phone (audio only)

Phone Number: 404-397-1596

404-397-1596 Phone access code: 199 906 4182 #

The purpose of the orientation is to provide you with information regarding your VA health care benefits and health care services offered. We'll also provide information to assist you in navigating the VA, both the building and the system.

Instructions on how to join a Webex