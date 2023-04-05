Health Promotion & Disease Prevention (HPDP)

For Veterans new to the Minneapolis VA Health Care System, the first step is the red carpet orientation which will provide you with information regarding your VA health care benefits and health care services offered. We'll also provide information to assist you in navigating the VA, both the building and the system.

Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Healthy living and disease prevention

Healthy living

Evidence-based healthy living messages provide information that is important for living a healthy life for you and your family.

Minneapolis VA healthy living programs and health services

Quit tobacco

If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.

MOVE! Weight Management Program

We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.

Nutrition, food and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Disease prevention

Healthy living matters in every aspect of your life. Taking that one step further, prevention works to keep you safe from and aware of the issues that may affect your path to healthy living.

