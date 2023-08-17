What is whole health?

Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care.

Learn more about whole health, VA’s approach to care that supports your health and well-being.

Coaching and group programs

We offer the opportunity to explore and enhance your health and wellbeing through participation in variety of services. If you are interested in learning more, please call us at 612-725-8194.

Virtual

Intro to Whole Health

Whole Health Coaching (1-to-1)

Taking Charge of My Life and Health (group coaching)

Mind Body Skills Group

In-person

At Every Third Saturday (ETS) near the Minneapolis VA Medical Center