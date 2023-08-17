Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Whole health

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs and goals.

Whole Health Coordinator

VA Minneapolis health care

Phone: 612-725-8194

What is whole health?

Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care.

Learn more about whole health, VA’s approach to care that supports your health and well-being.

Coaching and group programs

We offer the opportunity to explore and enhance your health and wellbeing through participation in variety of services. If you are interested in learning more, please call us at 612-725-8194.

Virtual

  • Intro to Whole Health
  • Whole Health Coaching (1-to-1)
  • Taking Charge of My Life and Health (group coaching)
  • Mind Body Skills Group

In-person

At Every Third Saturday (ETS) near the Minneapolis VA Medical Center

  • Intro to Whole Health
  • Taking Charge of My Life and Health (group coaching)

