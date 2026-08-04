Whole health
Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs and goals.
Connect with a health and wellness coach
Health and Wellness Coach
VA Minneapolis health care
Phone:
What is whole health?
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care.
Learn more about whole health, VA’s approach to care that supports your health and well-being.
Health Promotion & Disease Prevention (HPDP)
Our Veteran Health Promotion Disease Prevention program is one of the most powerful tools you can use to improve your overall well-being. The program is based on our whole health approach to care and our healthy living messages which provide basic knowledge to prevent illness and slow disease progression.
Coaching and group programs
We offer the opportunity to explore and enhance your health and wellbeing through participation in variety of services. If you are interested in learning more, please call us at
Virtual
- Intro to Whole Health
- Whole Health Coaching (1-to-1)
- Taking Charge of My Life and Health (group coaching)
- Mind Body Skills Group
- Hypertension Shared Medical appointment (Blood pressure management group)
- Empowered Relief (pain management group)
In-person
- Taking Charge of My Life and Health (group coaching)
- Mind Body Skills Group
- NADA protocol acupuncture (group)
- Empowered Relief (pain management group)
Be physically active resources
Center for Integrative Health and Healing classes
We offer these virtual treatments:
- Deep breathing
- Meditation
- Yoga
- Tai chi
- Qigong
To register for groups and classes, or if you have questions, contact the Minneapolis VA Center for Integrative Health and Healing at
Community organizations
- Mile in My Shoes
- Arthritis Foundation Military Connect Group
- Team Red, White, and Blue
- Every Third Saturday
And don’t forget about local community education classes, local park and recreation departments, and local libraries offering classes or opportunities.
Exercise videos
Movement and activity resources
- Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans | Health.gov
- Move Your Way | Health.gov
- Benefits of Physical Activity | CDC.gov
- Physical Activity Recommendations for Different Groups | CDC.gov
Stress management resources
Coaching to help you manage stress
Individual health and wellbeing coaching
- What they offer: Individual coaching that assists with goal setting to reach your ultimate health goal. This is offered virtually only.
- How to access: Ask any health care team member for a referral or contact the Whole Health Department at
.
Mind body skills groups
- What they offer: Simple self-care techniques to relieve chronic stress and trauma, in a supportive group setting.
- How to access: Ask any health care team member for a referral or contact the Whole Health Department at
.
Mental health resources
Mental health care
- What they offer: Individual or group therapy, and medication management.
- How to access: Ask your primary care provider or contact Mental Health Intake at
.
National Center for PTSD
- What they offer: Resources for coping with PTSD.
- How to access: Visit the National Center for PTSD.
Suicide Prevention Hotline
- What they offer: 24/7, confidential crisis support for Veterans, family, and friends.
- How to access: Call 988 and press “1” or Text 838255
Vet Center
- What they offer: Free, 24/7 confidential call center to talk about military experience, transitioning after service, or trauma.
- How to access: Call 1-
and get connected to a Vet Center.
Peer support resources
Black Veterans Peer Support Drop-In Group
- What they offer: Skills that will help protect against the negative impact of racial stress and trauma by increasing feelings of belongingness, connectedness to racial/ethnic identity, and empowerment.
- How to access: Visit Minneapolis VA Peer Support Groups.
SMART Recovery Peer Support Groups
- What they offer: Sober support program that helps people recover from addictive substances.
- How to access: Visit Minneapolis VA Peer Support Groups.
Women-Only Peer Support Group
- What they offer: Talk with other Women Veterans about shared experiences, struggles, and challenges, in a safe environment.
- How to access: Visit Minneapolis VA Peer Support Groups.
Caregiver and parenting support
Caregiver Support
- What they offer: Resources for caregiver support.
- How to access: Visit Minneapolis VA Caregiver Support.
Parenting
- What they offer: This free online course strengthens parenting skills and helps parents reconnect with their children.
- How to access: Parenting for Veterans.
Grief and loss support
Veterans Health Library
- What they offer: You will find Veteran education handouts for grief and loss support.
- How to access: Visit Veterans Health Library.
Grief and Loss Support Group
- What they offer: 8-week support and education group utilizing The Grief Recovery Method for those who have experienced loss (i.e., death, divorce, relationship, pet, health, ability, etc.).
- How to access: Call Julia Pawlenty, LICSW,
.
Housing and food resources
VA help to avoid foreclosure
- What they offer: Help with avoiding foreclosure and keeping your home.
- How to access: Call 1-
.
Housing - Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC)
- What they offer: Community resources.
- How to access: Call the Triage line at
expect to leave a message – calls returned within 24 hours.
At-risk for being unhoused - Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV)
- What they offer: Help in getting housing, legal, and jobs.
- How to access: Visit Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans.
United Way
- What they offer: Free and confidential 24/7/365 information to link you to a housing and/or food resource.
- How to access: Visit United Way Worldwide; call Toll Free:
; or text your zip code to: 898-211.
Food insecurity VA resource
- What they offer: Dietitian will provide resources on how to plan meals that fit your weekly food budget and provide community food resources.
- How to access: Ask your provider to place a nutrition consult or call
.
Hunger Solutions
- What they offer: You can find help with accessing healthy food.
- How to access: Call 1-
or visit Hunger Solutions.
Social Work
- What they offer: A social worker can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness and find VA community resources to meet your needs.
- How to access: Contact Minneapolis VA Social Work by calling
.
Overall health and wellbeing
National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
- What they offer: Resources to help you stay healthy.
- How to access: Visit National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention.
Sleep
- What they offer: The VA offers many resources to help with sleep difficulties.
- How to access: Talk to your provider if you have concerns about sleep and visit Sleep Well - National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention.
Getting outdoors
(Non-VA/ Not VA-Endorsed)
- What they offer: National/local parks locations, hours, and park services.
- How to access:
Mobile apps and Annie text messaging
- What they offer: Mindfulness Coach, Annie text messaging support for health behaviors.
- How to access: Visit VA Mobile App Store.
Center for Integrative Health and Healing
- What they offer: Increase health and wellbeing through services such as: acupuncture, battlefield acupuncture (BFA), mindfulness, yoga, tai chi, qigong, Whole Health education, iRest yoga nidra, integrative nutrition, art therapy, and more. Many programs can be offered virtually.
- How to access: Call
or visit room 3P-102 in the Minneapolis VA medical center.