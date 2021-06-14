Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:

Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation

Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief

Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain

Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills

Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities

Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders

We provide services in our inpatient rehabilitation program and throughout the hospital; our Polytrauma-Transitional Rehabilitation Program, outpatient clinics and programs, and in some of our VA Community Clinics.

