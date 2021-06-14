 Skip to Content
Physical medicine and rehabilitation

If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.

Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:

  • Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
  • Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
  • Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
  • Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
  • Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
  • Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders

We provide services in our inpatient rehabilitation program and throughout the hospital; our Polytrauma-Transitional Rehabilitation Program, outpatient clinics and programs, and in some of our VA Community Clinics.

Cancel or reschedule PM&R appointments

Contact Type of appointment
Contact Call 612-467-3539 Type of appointment
  • Amputation
  • Musculoskeletal
  • Rehab EMG/Botox
  • Stroke
  • TBI/polytrauma
  • Pain
Contact Call 612-629-7797 Type of appointment
  • Occupational therapy
  • Physical therapy
  • Speech-language pathology
  • Driversrehab
  • Assistive technology
  • Cardiac rehab
Contact Call 612-629-7897 Type of appointment
  • Rehab psychology
  • Social work
