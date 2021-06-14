Physical medicine and rehabilitation
If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
- Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
- Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
- Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
- Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
- Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
- Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders
We provide services in our inpatient rehabilitation program and throughout the hospital; our Polytrauma-Transitional Rehabilitation Program, outpatient clinics and programs, and in some of our VA Community Clinics.
Cancel or reschedule PM&R appointments
|Contact
|Type of appointment
|Contact
|Call 612-467-3539
|Type of appointment
|
|Contact
|Call 612-629-7797
|Type of appointment
|
|Contact
|Call 612-629-7897
|Type of appointment
|