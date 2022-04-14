Neurology
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them.
Neurologic care
We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Program
We provide compassionate care for Veterans with Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders so that they may live their most fulfilling life. This program includes medical, surgical and rehabilitation services.
Rehabilitation services
- Regular follow up and interval check-ins throughout the disease process
- 1:1 therapies (PT/OT/speech)
- Home safety evaluations and equipment needs assessments
- Virtual wellness offerings
- Intensive programming