Neurology
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine and the nerves that connect them.
Dementia
We provide comprehensive dementia care for Veterans with a loss of cognitive functions. Our mission is to improve the lives of Veterans and their families with diagnosis, medication management and connection to social supports. We partner with the Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC) to integrate care, outreach, research and education. Treatment plans are developed in partnership with patients and families to meet patient goals.
VA Epilepsy Center of Excellence
As a VA Epilepsy Center of Excellence we provide comprehensive epilepsy evaluation and care for Veterans with seizure disorders.
Our mission is to improve your health and well-being through the integration of clinical care, outreach, research and education.
Learn more about the care we provide at our VA Epilepsy Center of Excellence
VHA Headache Center of Excellence
Minneapolis VA is a VHA Headache Center of Excellence. The center is a collaboration between our Comprehensive Pain Center, Neurology Service and TBI/Polytrauma Clinic. Patients can work with their primary care provider for the appropriate referral.
We provide comprehensive headache care for Veterans with headache disorders. Headaches are often treated by addressing lifestyle factors in addition to medication options. Your treatment plan may include a combination of the specialties to help you meet your goals.
Learn more about the care we provide at our VHA Headache Center of Excellence
Multiple Sclerosis Regional Program
Minneapolis VA is a Multiple Sclerosis Regional Program partner in the VA Multiple Sclerosis Center of Excellence Program. The program was established to better understand multiple sclerosis, its impact on Veterans and effective treatments to help manage the disease and its symptoms.
Our goal is to maximize quality of life for Veterans with multiple sclerosis and to minimize impairment. We provide care for acute (sudden, short-term) and chronic (long-term) conditions.
Learn more about the care we provide in the Multiple Sclerosis Regional Program
Neuromuscular disorders
Our mission is to improve the lives of Veterans and their families with lifelong comprehensive care and services for Veterans with neuromuscular disorders. Collaborative care is provided by the neurology and rehabilitation departments, as well as, our Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder Center and ALS clinic.
The Minneapolis EMG lab has received Exemplary Status Accreditation from the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM). Exemplary status means that the EMG lab has achieved the highest level of quality, performance, and integrity in electrodiagnostic medicine.
Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Program (PDMD)
We provide compassionate care for Veterans with Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders – such as Parkinson’s plus disorders (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, Dementia with Lewy Bodies, Multiple Systems Atrophy, Corticobasal Degeneration), essential tremor, and dystonia – so that you may live your most fulfilling life. This program includes medical, surgical and rehabilitation services. The neurology and rehabilitation medicine departments use a shared care model for Veterans with a movement disorder. We use a lifelong care model and continue to follow you throughout the disease process.
Learn more about the care we provide in our Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Program
Primary Stroke Center
Minneapolis VA Medical Center is a VA-recognized Primary Stroke Center. We offer stroke services such as time-sensitive clot busting medication to help reverse strokes and we partner with other hospitals to provide you with advanced endovascular treatments. We also offer extensive rehabilitation services.
If you think that you or someone else is having a stroke, call 911 right away. Immediate treatment may save someone's life and increase the chances for successful rehabilitation and recovery.
Learn more about the care we provide in our Primary Stroke Center