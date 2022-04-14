Neurologic care

We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:

Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)

Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis

Stroke, dementia and degenerative diseases

Other neurological conditions

Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Program

We provide compassionate care for Veterans with Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders so that they may live their most fulfilling life. This program includes medical, surgical and rehabilitation services.

Rehabilitation services