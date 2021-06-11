Services

We have a team of Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialists and Board Certified Music Therapists providing care. Recreation and creative arts therapy services include:

Community reintegration outings, public transportation education and utilization, and community resources and programs

Adaptive sports program to help you improve your independence, well-being and community involvement

Other therapies include: art, music, animal-assisted activities, hobby skills, games and leisure education to promote recovery, rehabilitation and wellness

Veterans can also participate in the Minneapolis VA Veteran creative arts competition

Recreation therapists works with Veterans within specific VA programs, but referrals may be accepted from your primary health care provider for: adaptive leisure equipment needs, participation in National VA programs, connection to local adaptive sports resources and opportunities, or leisure education.

For more information please call Recreation Therapy Service at 612-467-3947.