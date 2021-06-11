 Skip to Content
Recreation and creative arts therapy

Recreation therapy uses your leisure interests, hobbies and activities to promote independence and enhance your health and well-being.

Services

We have a team of Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialists and Board Certified Music Therapists providing care. Recreation and creative arts therapy services include:

  • Community reintegration outings, public transportation education and utilization, and community resources and programs
  • Adaptive sports program to help you improve your independence, well-being and community involvement
  • Other therapies include: art, music, animal-assisted activities, hobby skills, games and  leisure education to promote recovery, rehabilitation and wellness
  • Veterans can also participate in the Minneapolis VA Veteran creative arts competition

Recreation therapists works with Veterans within specific VA programs, but referrals may be accepted from your primary health care provider for: adaptive leisure equipment needs, participation in National VA programs, connection to local adaptive sports resources and opportunities, or leisure education.

Contact

For more information please call Recreation Therapy Service at 612-467-3947.

