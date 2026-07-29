Services

We have a team of certified therapeutic recreation specialists, board certified music therapists, and board certified art therapist providing care. Recreation and creative arts therapy services include:

Community reintegration outings, public transportation education and utilization, and community resources and programs

Adaptive sports program to help you improve your independence, well-being and community engagement

Other therapies include: art, music, dance/movement, animal-assisted activities, hobby skills, games and leisure education to promote recovery, rehabilitation and wellness

Veterans can also participate in the Minneapolis VA Veteran Creative Arts Competition

Recreation therapists work with Veterans within specific VA programs, but referrals may be accepted from your primary health care provider for: adaptive leisure equipment needs, participation in National VA programs, connection to local adaptive sports resources and opportunities, or leisure education.

Veteran Creative Arts Competition

Veterans enrolled in VA health care are invited to participate in the Minneapolis VA Veterans Creative Arts Competition. This is an opportunity to gain recognition for your creative accomplishments.

Learn more about participating

For more information please call the Recreation and Creative Arts Therapy Service at .