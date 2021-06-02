Veterans creative arts competition at Minneapolis VA
VA medical facilities use the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities.
Creative arts competition and exhibition
Veterans enrolled in VA health care are invited to participate in the Minneapolis VA Veterans creative arts competition. This is an opportunity to gain recognition for your creative accomplishments.
All entries will be shown in a special exhibition. The Minneapolis VA first place entries will be submitted to the national level of the Veterans creative arts competition. National first place winners may be invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.
Our Minneapolis VA Veterans creative arts competition will be held in June and our local exhibition in July or August. The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival will occur during the spring of the following year.
In 2021, the local exhibition for the Minneapolis VA Veterans creative arts competition will take place virtually (on the internet)! More details to come.
The 2021 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival will be held April 18-25, 2022 in St. Petersburg, FL.
Minneapolis VA creative arts submissions for 2021 Visual will be received as follows:
-
Visual arts will be accepted the month of June 2021. Contact Joleen Peterson at 612-467-5883 or Carol Camden 612-467-3947 for information and instructions for submission.
-
Creative writing will be accepted by mail from May 3 - June 11. Submissions will be accepted no later than Friday, June 11, 2021. Please contact Missi Wendt at 612-467-1536 to begin the submission process or to learn more.
-
Performing arts (dance, drama, music) filming will take place virtually this year – with you at home! You will need a smart phone or tablet/iPad or computer with camera and microphone and a good internet connection. (If you don’t have the technology, we hope you may have a friend or relative who can assist using social distancing.)
We will make two appointments with you during June and send you links to our filming platform by email. The first appointment will be used to test your set-up and practice. During the second appointment we will film your entries while you are at home and we are at the VA.
If limited technology options will hinder your participation, please call to discuss options. Contact Kathryn Larson at 612-467-3622 from May 3 - June 11, 2021 (early May if possible) for info and to reserve your time slots.
Visual arts
The visual arts division includes fine art, applied art, and craft kits. All art must have been created since April 1 of the previous year, except for Military Combat Experience. Submissions are accepted during the month of June. For more information, please contact Joleen Peterson, Recreation Therapist, 612-467-5883.
Creative writing
The creative writing division includes poetry, essays, personal experience, short stories and monologue/duologue. Call Missi Wendt, Recreation Therapist, 612-467-1536 in early May for submission guidelines and to submit your writing.
Performing arts
Performing arts includes the divisions of dance, drama, and music. Entries must be three (3) minutes or less in length and will be filmed by the VA staff – either over the internet or in-person. Please call Kathryn Larson, Creative Arts Therapist, 612-467-3622, in early May for submission guidelines and to schedule a filming session for June.