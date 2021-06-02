Creative arts competition and exhibition

Veterans enrolled in VA health care are invited to participate in the Minneapolis VA Veterans creative arts competition. This is an opportunity to gain recognition for your creative accomplishments.

All entries will be shown in a special exhibition. The Minneapolis VA first place entries will be submitted to the national level of the Veterans creative arts competition. National first place winners may be invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

Our Minneapolis VA Veterans creative arts competition will be held in June and our local exhibition in July or August. The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival will occur during the spring of the following year.

In 2021, the local exhibition for the Minneapolis VA Veterans creative arts competition will take place virtually (on the internet)! More details to come.

The 2021 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival will be held April 18-25, 2022 in St. Petersburg, FL.

Minneapolis VA creative arts submissions for 2021 Visual will be received as follows: