Veterans Creative Arts at Minneapolis VA
The mission of this program focuses on empowering the Veteran voice through arts opportunities to promote self-expression and community connection, honor Veterans’ unique personal and military contributions, and showcase the vital role the arts play to transform the healthcare experience.
How to get involved locally:
Join our mailing list to get upcoming details and learn more about local creative arts therapy opportunities : VHAMINARTS@va.gov.
National Veterans Creative Arts Competition and Festival
Each year, Veterans enrolled in VA care are invited to participate in a national juried creative arts competition. The purpose of the competition is to recognize Veterans’ creative accomplishments and to support the healing and therapeutic power of the arts. Veterans can submit up to three entries into the national competition in performing arts, creative writing or visual arts. Medal-winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts (NVCA) Festival which travels to a new city each year. In 2027 & 2028 the festival will be hosted in Orlando, Florida. Veterans will submit directly to national through an online submission process. There is a six-week submission window from February 1-March 15, 2027.
For more details on the National Veterans Creative Arts (NVCA) Festival, visit: https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/
Are any creative arts opportunities happening locally for me to get involved in?
Stay tuned. There are a lot of changes happening nationally which have affected our local programming. We are working on developing new opportunities. The best way to stay informed is to join our mailing list by emailing: VHAMINARTS@va.gov