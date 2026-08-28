National Veterans Creative Arts Competition and Festival

Each year, Veterans enrolled in VA care are invited to participate in a national juried creative arts competition. The purpose of the competition is to recognize Veterans’ creative accomplishments and to support the healing and therapeutic power of the arts. Veterans can submit up to three entries into the national competition in performing arts, creative writing or visual arts. Medal-winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts (NVCA) Festival which travels to a new city each year. In 2027 & 2028 the festival will be hosted in Orlando, Florida. Veterans will submit directly to national through an online submission process. There is a six-week submission window from February 1-March 15, 2027.

For more details on the National Veterans Creative Arts (NVCA) Festival, visit: https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/