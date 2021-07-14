 Skip to Content
Suicide prevention

Connect with a care coordinator

If you're a Veteran in crisis or you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis use the options below to get immediate help anytime day or night, find resources in your area, and access supportive tools to help.

Connect 24/7

Connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night:

You can also:

  • Call 911.
  • Go to the nearest emergency room.
  • Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn't matter what your discharge status is or if you're enrolled in VA health care.
    Find your nearest VA medical center

Connect with your local care coordinator

Local care coordinators are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 

Eric Wittenberg

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Minneapolis health care

Phone: 612-467-1838

Email: VHASPCMN-618MINSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Care we provide at Minneapolis VA health care

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks
