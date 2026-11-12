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Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our Minneapolis VA health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

How do I talk to someone right now?

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:

You can also:

  • Call 911.
  • Go to the nearest emergency room.
  • Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
    Find your nearest VA medical center

Connect with a prevention coordinator

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.

Connect 24/7

Connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night:

You can also:

  • Call 911.
  • Go to the nearest emergency room.
  • Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn't matter what your discharge status is or if you're enrolled in VA health care.
    Find your nearest VA medical center

Connect with your local prevention coordinator

Local coordinators are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 

Woman smiling in front of American flag, wearing white blouse and glasses.

Julia Pawlenty

Suicide Prevention Coordinator VA Minneapolis health care

VA Minneapolis health care

Phone:

Email: VHASPCMN-618MINSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Evelyn Sullivan

Suicide Prevention Coordinator VA Minneapolis health care

VA Minneapolis health care

Phone:

Email: VHASPCMN-618MINSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Man smiling in maroon shirt with American flag in the background.

David Holewinski

Suicide Prevention Program Manager VA Minneapolis health care

VA Minneapolis health care

Phone:

Email: VHASPCMN-618MINSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Care we provide at Minneapolis VA

  • Evidence based suicide prevention therapy
  • Grief and loss specialists
  • Lethal means safety (gun locks, medication disposal options, firearm safety)
  • Postvention services
  • Suicide prevention case manager

Other resources

  • VA resources to help Veterans in crisis, including warning signs and tips for talking to children about family members' crises.

  • Minneapolis VA is a center for excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • Find out how to access depression health services through VA.

  • Find out how to access health services for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) through VA.

  • The foundation provides mental health resources for people struggling with thoughts of suicide. They also offer supportive educational tools for concerned family, friends and peers.

Last updated: 