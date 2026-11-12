Suicide prevention
If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our Minneapolis VA health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
Connect with a prevention coordinator
Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.
Connect 24/7
Connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night:
- Call 988, then select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 800-799-4889.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn't matter what your discharge status is or if you're enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
Connect with your local prevention coordinator
Local coordinators are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Julia Pawlenty
Suicide Prevention Coordinator VA Minneapolis health care
VA Minneapolis health care
Phone:
Evelyn Sullivan
Suicide Prevention Coordinator VA Minneapolis health care
VA Minneapolis health care
Phone:
David Holewinski
Suicide Prevention Program Manager VA Minneapolis health care
VA Minneapolis health care
Phone:
Care we provide at Minneapolis VA
- Evidence based suicide prevention therapy
- Grief and loss specialists
- Lethal means safety (gun locks, medication disposal options, firearm safety)
- Postvention services
- Suicide prevention case manager