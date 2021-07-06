 Skip to Content
Rochester VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, radiology, women’s health care, immunizations, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Rochester VA Clinic.

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

3551 Commercial Drive South West, Suite 400
Rochester, MN 55902-2876

Phone numbers

Main phone: 507-252-0885
Mental health clinic: 612-467-1921

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 730AM-430PM
  • Tue: 730AM-430PM
  • Wed: 730AM-430PM
  • Thu: 730AM-430PM
  • Fri: 730AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
MVAHCS_Rochester_VACC

Prepare for your visit

