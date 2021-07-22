Congress has passed a law which allows us to offer COVID-19 vaccines to the following groups who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine:

Veterans

Spouse of a Veteran

Caregivers of a Veteran (12 and older)

Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits (12 and older)

If you don't receive care at VA, we encourage you to pre-register online at least one hour before you go, to save time when you arrive. While at VA you will need to wear a face mask, and physical distancing measures will be in place. For more about vaccinations at VA, visit: www.va.gov/covidvaccine.

Note: Your employer, pharmacy, or local public health officials may offer you a COVID-19 vaccine. We encourage you to take the first opportunity you have to get a vaccine at the most convenient location for you.

Minneapolis VA COVID-19 vaccine information

As we transition to a new phase in our vaccine efforts, we are adjusting the frequency of these updates from weekly to as-needed, when there are important updates. To stay up to date on vaccine information, please bookmark and visit this page regularly.

Appointments and walk-ins

Enrolled Veterans: schedule your COVID-19 vaccination appointments by calling 612-467-1100 (Call Center is open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.), or you may walk-in without an appointment Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

schedule your COVID-19 vaccination by calling 612-467-1100 (Call Center is open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.), or you may without an appointment Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Non-enrolled Veterans, Veteran Spouses, Veteran Caregivers (12 and older), and ChampVA beneficiaries (12 and older): complete the Sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA tool before your appointment or walk-in. Schedule your vaccination appointments by calling 612-467-1100 (Call Center is open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.). Walk-in without an appointment Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., or join your Veteran for their scheduled appointment and receive the vaccine (note: your Veteran does not have to be present for you to get vaccinated).

Here's what to know about eligible adolescents age 12 to 17

Eligible adolescents ages 12 to 17 can now get a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Minneapolis VA. Adolescents are eligible if they meet either of these requirements:

They receive CHAMPVA benefits, or

They help provide care or assistance to a Veteran

The adolescent’s parent or legal guardian must come with them to get the vaccine. Both the adolescent and their parent or guardian must give their consent for the vaccine.

Learn more about VA eligibility

If you have questions about getting vaccinated

Contact your health care provider if you have questions about if the vaccine is right for you. We encourage everyone to choose to be vaccinated. Vaccines will slow the spread of the virus, protecting you and your family, friends and neighbors. For more information, please visit CDC Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine.

Stay informed

COVID-19 vaccine information