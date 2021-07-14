Medical records office
Get copies of your VA medical records online, by mail or fax, or in person at our Minneapolis VA Medical Center Release of Information office.
Get your records online
Access your VA medical records online with VA Blue Button. Sign in to view, organize, and share your VA medical records and other personal health information. We don't charge any fees to send copies directly to health care providers.
VA Blue Button
Get your records in person
We can help you get copies of your VA medical records. We can also help you update your records. Call or come to the Release of Information office at our Minneapolis VA Medical Center.
What to bring
- A completed and signed Individuals’ Request For a Copy of Their Own Health Information (VA Form 10-5345a). Download VA Form 10-5345a
- Your Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)
Release of Information office locations
Release of Information Office
First floor flag atrium
Map of Minneapolis campus
Phone: 612-467-1992
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Get your records by mail or fax
To request a copy of your VA medical records by mail or fax, send a signed and completed VA Form 10-5345a to our Release of Information office.
Minneapolis VA Medical Center
Release of Information (17B2)
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Fax your signed form to
612-467-2197
We process mailed or faxed requests within 10-14 days. For privacy reasons, we can’t accept requests for medical records by email.
How we share your records with providers outside VA
The Veterans Health Information Exchange (VHIE) program lets us electronically share your health information with health care providers who treat you, including participating non-VA providers if you receive care outside of VA.
This program is voluntary, and you can choose not to share your information (opt out of sharing).
To opt out of sharing
Fill out, sign, and date VA Form 10-10164 (Opt Out of Sharing Protected Health Information).
Mail the signed, completed form to our ROI office. You can also bring it with you or ask for this form when you visit us.
Download VA Form 10-10164 (PDF)
Note: If you had revoked your permission to share, before September 30, 2019, your opt out status will stay active. You don’t need to submit form 10-10164.
To allow sharing after opting out
If you change your mind and want to share your health information, you’ll need to submit VA Form 10-10163 (Request for and Permission to Participate in Sharing Protected Health Information).
Mail the signed, completed form to our Release Of Information office. You can also bring it with you or ask for this form when you visit us.
Questions about medical records
-
You can get another person's medical records if you’re listed as having Power of Attorney (POA) or you’re the patient’s next of kin.
-
You can get the records of a deceased patient if you have:
- A copy of their death certificate
- A valid photo ID for yourself
- Any POA paperwork or will showing you have a legal right to their record
-
Yes. If you’re making the request in person, you can tell us what format you would like. If you’re using VA Form 10-5345a, check the “CD-ROM” or “Other” box (and write in DVD).
-
Yes, we provide all available images on DVD.
If you have a My HealtheVet Premium account, you can also view or download many kinds of radiology images online. A Premium account is one where you’ve gone through extra identity authentication.
-
Please ask at a patient registration office, and they will provide you documentation of your VA coverage.