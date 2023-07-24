VA Health Connect creates access for Veterans who need quick, reliable healthcare services, but not in-person treatment. When you use VA Health Connect you may hear a different voice than you're used to speaking with, but that VA professional has access to the same tools and training to properly serve Veterans.

You will also continue to have access to the full range of in-person services available through your local VA health care facilities. This is not a substitute for an emergency department. If you have a medical or mental health emergency, please call 911, the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 then press 1, or go to the nearest emergency department.