VA Health Connect
VA Health Connect is VA’s new 24/7 virtual service that makes it easier for Veterans to access “The Right Care, Right Now.”
VA Health Connect creates access for Veterans who need quick, reliable healthcare services, but not in-person treatment. When you use VA Health Connect you may hear a different voice than you're used to speaking with, but that VA professional has access to the same tools and training to properly serve Veterans.
You will also continue to have access to the full range of in-person services available through your local VA health care facilities. This is not a substitute for an emergency department. If you have a medical or mental health emergency, please call 911, the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 then press 1, or go to the nearest emergency department.
Core services
-
Pharmacy services to refill and renew prescriptions, ask medication-related questions, receive medication education, and review treatment plans.
- Primary care scheduling and administrative support to help Veterans make, change, or cancel appointments, relay a message to the Veterans care team, and receive additional information about VA services.
- Clinical triage (Nurse Advice Line) to talk to a registered nurse and discuss new or worsening medical or mental health concerns and receive recommendations for health care needs. This may also include virtual clinic visits with a VA Health Connect doctor by phone or video to discuss health care needs.
Talk to a VA Health Connect professional
To speak with a VA Health Connect professional:
- Call your VA medical center or community clinic, and
- Select option 1 for Pharmacy, option 2 for Scheduling, or option 3 for Clinical Triage.