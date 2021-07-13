Research
Explore Minneapolis VA's nationally recognized research initiatives, with specialty programs in brain sciences, chronic disease outcomes, geriatrics, and adaptive design and engineering. You can also volunteer to participate in a research study.
Minneapolis VA Health Care System hosts one of the largest and most active research programs in the VA health care system. There are currently over 150 investigators conducting more than 500 research projects, with funding from the NIH, VA, foundations and industry. The research program is affiliated with the University of Minnesota.
Major research centers at Minneapolis VA
- Brain Sciences Center
- Center for Chronic Disease Outcomes Research (CCDOR)
- Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC)
- Minneapolis Adaptive Design & Engineering (MADE) Program
Volunteer for a research study
VA researchers wouldn't be able to make the advancements they do without help from the volunteers who take part in studies. If you'd like to contribute to VA's medical advancements, consider participating in research.
Veterans, learn more about volunteering for a VA research study
How VA safeguards your personal information
Why VA research matters
Research studies are important, because they can help provide:
- An organized, methodical way to learn more about a specific concern
- Answers about whether or not a treatment is effective
- A better understanding about which health care services are effective and efficient
- Opportunities to test whether a drug or piece of equipment is safe and effective
- Answers to questions about the best way to treat or prevent an illness
If you decide to volunteer for a research study, you can change your mind at any time. Your decision to participate will not affect your VA benefits.