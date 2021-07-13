Minneapolis VA Health Care System hosts one of the largest and most active research programs in the VA health care system. There are currently over 150 investigators conducting more than 500 research projects, with funding from the NIH, VA, foundations and industry. The research program is affiliated with the University of Minnesota.

Major research centers at Minneapolis VA

Volunteer for a research study

VA researchers wouldn't be able to make the advancements they do without help from the volunteers who take part in studies. If you'd like to contribute to VA's medical advancements, consider participating in research.

Veterans, learn more about volunteering for a VA research study

How VA safeguards your personal information

Why VA research matters

Research studies are important, because they can help provide:

An organized, methodical way to learn more about a specific concern

Answers about whether or not a treatment is effective

A better understanding about which health care services are effective and efficient

Opportunities to test whether a drug or piece of equipment is safe and effective

Answers to questions about the best way to treat or prevent an illness

If you decide to volunteer for a research study, you can change your mind at any time. Your decision to participate will not affect your VA benefits.