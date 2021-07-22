Upgrade to Premium

A free My HealtheVet Premium account provides you with more tools to manage your health care. In addition to all the benefits of a Basic account, Premium accounts also allow you to:

Access your VA health records

Make appointments

Refill prescriptions

Send secure message to communicate with your health care team and VA staff

MyHealtheVet Premium accounts are free, and getting a Premium account is a simple process. Upgrade to a Premium account by calling 612-467-5636. Two forms of identification are required to upgrade your account. We recommend using your VA Veterans ID and your primary government-issued photo ID (example: driver’s license).

Benefits of using My HealtheVet

My HealtheVet helps you gain a better understanding of your health and explore different ways to monitor and improve your health. When you use the My HealtheVet tools, you become a more active partner with your health care team.

Working hand in hand with your health care team by sharing your information may help them better understand your personal health care needs. The greatest benefit is that you can easily access your personal health information in your My HealtheVet account – anytime and anywhere you have Internet access. Your information is available to you at your convenience, 24/7.

Safeguarding your personal information

Safeguarding your personal information is important and My HealtheVet is a secure website. VA follows strict security policies and practices to make sure that your personal health information is safe and protected. However, anytime you use a computer, it is important that you take steps to protect your information. This is most important if you are making copies of your information or using a computer that does not belong to you.

