The Missoula Vet Center offers appointments in several forms. We can provide services in-person, over the phone and virtually through the VA approved applications.

We do ask that the initial appointments be conducted in-person to allow the counselor and client to build a proper rapport, as well as, to insure that phone or virtual services are appropriate.

To make an appointment please call the Missoula Vet Center at 406-721-4918 or walk in and ask to make an appointment.

Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.