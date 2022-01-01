Missoula Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support by providing referral services to the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic or other appropriate resources in our community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Missoula Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
The Missoula Vet Center offers appointments in several forms. We can provide services in-person, over the phone and virtually through the VA approved applications.
We do ask that the initial appointments be conducted in-person to allow the counselor and client to build a proper rapport, as well as, to insure that phone or virtual services are appropriate.
To make an appointment please call the Missoula Vet Center at 406-721-4918 or walk in and ask to make an appointment.
Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.
Parking for the Missoula Vet Center is located in the front of the Rose Park Center, which can be accessed from Brooks Street or Burlington Avenue.
There are two local services available to get a Veteran to and from their appointments.
Veteran Transportation Service (VTS)
- This service is provided through the VA.
- To schedule transportation, please call 406-447-6270.
- VTS requires 72 hour advanced notice for rides.
- You must already have an appointment before you call.
- Mountain Line, Missoula’s community bus service, provides zero-fare fixed-route bus and Paratransit service in and around Missoula and the University of Montana.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Missoula Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Veterans Groups
The Missoula Vet Center has many ongoing and rotating groups available including but not limited to:
- Seeking Safety
- Hiking
- COG Smart (TBI Skills)
- Whole Health
- Meditation
- Yoga
- Partner Support
Full list available by request.
The Mobile Vet Center
The Mobile Vet Center (MVC) is our community outreach RV. It is used across the state to connect Veterans and service members with services and resources. To have the MVC present at your event, please contact the Missoula Vet Center.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Missoula Vet Center provides eligible Veterans and, in some cases, their family members with counseling services to aid with a Veteran's readjustment.
The Missoula Vet Center care includes:
- Individual counseling to the Veteran, service member, and eligible dependents to address issues stemming from military service.
- Couples and family counseling to help family members deal with problems associated with the Veteran or service member’s readjustment issues.
- Referrals to appropriate clinical services in the community for increased support when necessary.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The Missoula Vet Center offers counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty.
- Community referrals for additional grief and bereavement counseling/resources.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Missoula Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our Center includes:
- Evidence-based therapies
- One-on-one counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Veterans
- Time limited interventions for spouse/significant others, and family members
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
The Missoula Vet Center recognizes the devastating effects of military sexual trauma and is here to provide trauma-informed and trauma-focused care. If you experienced sexual assault/harassment during military service (no matter when you served) we provide counseling and treatment.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Missoula Vet Center understands that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits
- Where to go to file claims
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and VA home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- Connecting to Veterans Service Organizations
We also provide referral services to the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic or other appropriate resources in our community.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
At the Missoula Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our Center includes:
- One-on-one counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Veterans
- Time limited interventions for spouse/significant others, and family members
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
The Missoula Vet Center provides suicide prevention trainings at no cost to Veterans, service members, family members and the community. If you are interested in attending a suicide prevention training or are an organization that would like to host one, please call the Missoula Vet Center at 406-721-4918 for more information.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Missoula Vet Center can help you navigate topics such as:
- How to register for VA medical benefits
- Where to go for assistance to file a claim
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefit
- In/Outpatient services
- Veteran services organizations
We also provide referral services to the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic or other appropriate resources in our community.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Missoula Vet Center works closely with entities such as:
- Local, State and National Veteran Service Organizations
- Local military installations
- National Guard and Reserve units
- Schools/ Universities
- Suicide prevention trainings
How we're different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.