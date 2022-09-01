Mobile Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Mobile Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
First-time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 251-478-5906 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Making an appointment
After you first contact us, the Vet Center Director will call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1 to 2 business days, and we will schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days.
Contacting us
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Canceling or rescheduling an appointment
If you know you'll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
You don't need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we'll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We have a large well-lit parking area. You can park in any available space.
We're located in Building 2, Suite C. Once you enter, go to the left.
Accessible parking and an accessible entrance are available.
We're conveniently located on the route of the Mobile Wave Transit Bus Route.
In the spotlight at Mobile Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Group counseling available
We offer group counseling upon evaluation. Please ask your assigned counselor.
Our groups include:
- Vietnam Vets PTSD groups
- Social isolation group
- Impact group
- Women's group
- Combat Veterans group
Mobile and Baldwin County Veterans Courts
Our counselors participate in the Mobile and Baldwin Counties Veterans Treatment Courts to help eligible Veterans with various legal and substance abuse issues.
Call us to learn more.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We recognize the importance of involving spouses and family members in the counseling process, and we're here to help.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer individual and family counseling for bereavement purposes.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We have counselors who are certified in therapies such as these:
- Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing Therapy (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
Individual and group counseling are also available.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have male and female counselors available to provide individual counseling to those who may have experienced military sexual trauma.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We have counselors who are certified in therapies for the treatment of PTSD, such as these:
- Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing Therapy (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
Individual and group counseling are also available.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We offer counseling, community engagement, and referral services for active-duty service members and those transitioning soon after their discharge from the U.S. military.
We refer to the Alabama Career Center for additional information about employment services.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We're involved with the Mobile and Baldwin County Veterans Treatment Courts. For more information, please contact the VA Justice Outreach Coordinator at the VA Biloxi Medical Center at 228-523-5000.
For inpatient and outpatient addiction and substance abuse treatment, we refer to the Biloxi VA Medical Center at 228-523-5000 and to the Mobile VA Outpatient Clinic at 251-219-3900.
We also refer to Alta Pointe Health System, the Mobile Community Mental Health Center.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can provide Veterans with individual counseling following inpatient treatment or connect you with additional local VA Medical Center support.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Disabled American Veterans can assist Veterans with their VA benefits. You can contact their appointment line at 251-604-2004.
Other Veterans organizations in our community include:
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We participate in a variety of outreach activities. We also partner with several local organizations, including these:
- University of South Alabama
- U.S. Army Reserve units
- U.S. Coast Guard
- U.S. Army National Guard units
- South Alabama Foundation
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.