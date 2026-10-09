Mobile Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
We've closed our Vet Center at this time, due to weather-related issues. We're conducting all appointments virtually. Please contact us by phone or online. If you need to speak with someone confidentially, please call us anytime 24/7 at
3221 Springhill Avenue
Building 2, Suite C
Mobile, AL 36607
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
First-time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 251-478-5906 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Making an appointment
After you first contact us, the Vet Center Director will call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1 to 2 business days, and we will schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days.
Contacting us
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Canceling or rescheduling an appointment
If you know you'll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
You don't need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we'll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We have a large well-lit parking area. You can park in any available space.
We're located in Building 2, Suite C. Once you enter, go to the left.
Accessible parking and an accessible entrance are available.
We're conveniently located on the route of the Mobile Wave Transit Bus Route.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Group counseling available
We offer group counseling upon evaluation. Please ask your assigned counselor.
Our groups include:
- Vietnam Vets PTSD groups
- Women's group
- Combat Veterans group (Mobile, Chatom and Jackson Group locations)
Mobile and Baldwin County Veterans Courts
Our counselors participate in the Mobile and Baldwin Counties Veterans Treatment Courts to help eligible Veterans with various legal and substance abuse issues.
Call us to learn more.
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We recognize the importance of involving spouses and family members in the counseling process, and we're here to help.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
We offer individual and family counseling for bereavement purposes.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We have counselors who are certified in therapies such as these:
- Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing Therapy (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
Individual and group counseling are also available.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
We have male and female counselors available to provide individual counseling to those who may have experienced military sexual trauma.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We have counselors who are certified in therapies for the treatment of PTSD, such as these:
- Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing Therapy (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
Individual and group counseling are also available.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We offer counseling, community engagement, and referral services for active-duty service members and those transitioning soon after their discharge from the U.S. military.
We refer to the Alabama Career Center for additional information about employment services.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We're involved with the Mobile and Baldwin County Veterans Treatment Courts. For more information, please contact the VA Justice Outreach Coordinator at the VA Biloxi Medical Center at 228-523-5000.
For inpatient and outpatient addiction and substance abuse treatment, we refer to the Biloxi VA Medical Center at 228-523-5000 and to the Mobile VA Outpatient Clinic at 251-219-3900.
We also refer to Alta Pointe Health System, the Mobile Community Mental Health Center.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can provide Veterans with individual counseling following inpatient treatment or connect you with additional local VA Medical Center support.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Disabled American Veterans can assist Veterans with their VA benefits. You can contact their appointment line at 251-604-2004.
Other Veterans organizations in our community include:
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We participate in a variety of outreach activities. We also partner with several local organizations, including these:
- University of South Alabama
- U.S. Army Reserve units
- U.S. Coast Guard
- U.S. Army National Guard units
- South Alabama Foundation
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
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The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
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The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.