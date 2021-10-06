About Montana VA Healthcare System

We provide you with quality health care and train America’s future health care providers.

Health care and services

We serve Veterans in every major city in the state through our 16 community-based clinics, our community living center, and our acute-care medical center.



Located near Helena, the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center campus offers health services at several different facilities:

Our 34-bed medical-surgical hospital offers acute, chronic, and specialized inpatient and outpatient services for Veterans.

Our 24-bed inpatient mental health facility helps Veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance abuse.

The Group House provides Veteran-led mental health meetings and activities.

Liberty House offers temporary lodging for Veterans and family members who live more than 125 miles from Fort Harrison.

Fort Harrison VA Medical Center is part of the Montana VA Healthcare System, which covers 147,000 square miles of primarily rural communities. About 80% of our Veterans receive their primary care from our clinics in Anaconda, Billings, Bozeman, Cut Bank, Glasgow, Glendive, Great Falls, Havre, Helena, Kalispell, Lewistown, Miles City, and Missoula.



Our telehealth clinics in Hamilton and Plentywood also provide telemedicine services for psychiatry, radiology, gynecology, primary care, ophthalmology, and home health. To learn more about the services we offer at each location, visit our Montana VA health care page.



The Montana VA Healthcare System is part of the Veterans Integrated Service Network 19 (VISN 19), which operates 8 health care systems across 10 states. VISN 19, also called the VA Rocky Mountain Network, spans 540,000 square miles and is geographically the largest VISN in the mainland United States.

Learn more about VISN 19



Teaching and learning

Each year, we welcome psychology interns to train at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center. We look for well-rounded and skilled clinicians who work well in a rural setting with Veterans. Our rotation offerings change each year as staffing changes. As a result, we pride ourselves in providing a broad experience for our interns rather than focusing on specific rotations.

Fast facts

More than half of the 47,000 enrolled Veterans in Montana VA Healthcare System served during the Vietnam War.

One third of our 1,200 employees are Veterans.

In 2019, we served 10,022 Veterans and had a total of 754,159 outpatient visits at our medical center and 16 clinics.

Our annual budget is more than $300 million.

Accreditation

We’re committed to delivering high-quality services to our Veterans. VA Montana health care is fully accredited through the Joint Commission, considered the gold standard in health care. The Joint Commission is an independent, not-for-profit organization that offers unbiased reviews of health care organizations and programs worldwide.

Our psychology doctoral internship program is accredited through the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA).

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports