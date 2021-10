Currently, the Montana VA is hosting booster clinics:

Thursday, November 4

10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic

1766 Majestic Lane in Billings. (Appointments requested. Walk-ins will be limited.)

and,

November 8, November 9, November 10

9:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the National Guard Aviation Readiness Center

3330 Skyway Drive near Helena Regional Airport. Signs will be posted. (Appointments requested. Walk-ins will be limited.)

More listing will be published as they become available. Veterans can also contact their local VA Clinic for more details.

If you choose to get your booster shot outside of VA, you can locate a vaccine site at Vaccines.gov - Search for COVID-19 vaccine locations. Make sure to bring your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card when you go, no matter where you choose to get a booster!

Veterans who decide to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine outside of VA are encouraged to share this information with your VA health care team.