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You won’t be able to create a new account for ID.me, Login.gov, or CLEAR for part of this weekend. If you already have 1 of these verified accounts, you can still sign in to VA.gov, VA mobile apps, and any other VA online service. Thank you for your patience.

Start time: Friday, October 9, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET
End time: Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Travel pay and transportation needs

If you need help getting to and from your VA-approved health appointments, we’re here to support you.

How to request rides to VA health appointments

Eligible Veterans can request free rides to and from VA health appointments. This includes transportation by ambulance, wheelchair van service, or other special types of vehicles.

Learn how to request rides to your VA-approved health appointments

Learn about transportation to VA-approved health appointments in highly rural areas

How to request reimbursement for travel expenses

Eligible Veterans and caregivers can submit travel reimbursement claims for travel to and from approved healthcare appointments. You may also be able to get reimbursed for the cost of transport by special modes of transportation like an ambulance or wheelchair van.

Find out if you’re eligible for travel reimbursement and how to file a claim

Learn more about reimbursed travel expenses

Learn about special modes of transportation

How to contact us for help

Veterans Transportation Program (VTP) representative

Your local VTP representative can help you with requesting rides or filing travel reimbursement claims.

Call the Montana VA travel office at (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT.

Find all VTP representatives

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