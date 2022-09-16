Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
Process your beneficiary travel reimbursement claims online via BTSSS.
About Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS) replaces the existing legacy BT module with a modern cloud based Dynamics 365 solution. This solution provides an intuitive interface for claimants such as veterans and caregivers to submit and track their beneficiary travel claims. BTSSS provides a more veteran-focused experience for beneficiary travel reimbursements, allowing claimants to submit and track travel claims at their convenience. BTSSS also provides capabilities for beneficiaries to receive payments by electronic funds transfer and helps to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse.
Click to access BTSSS through Access VA.
Preparing For Your First Visit
To prepare for filing your first claim with BTSSS, do these three things to help your claims processing go smoothly.
- First, sign up or update your direct deposit information with VA if appropriate.
- Second, upgrade to a Premium My HealtheVet account, create an ID.me account or sign up for a Level 2 DoD DS-Logon account. ,
- Third, log in to BTSSS for the first time, create a profile and be sure to add your direct deposit account information.
For more tips and instructions on how to use BTSSS, watch our six-video playlist.
Call the Montana VA Health Care System Beneficiary Travel Department at (406) 447-7409
Location Information:
Building #154, Room A133
Fort Harrison VA Medical Center
Helena, MT