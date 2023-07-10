Community Care

VA also provides health care to Veterans’ family members and dependents through programs like the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA). This care is also provided based on specific eligibility requirements, which varies by program.

Veteran Care Overview

VA provides health care for Veterans from providers in your local community outside of VA. Veterans may be eligible to receive care from a community provider when VA cannot provide the care needed. This care is provided on behalf of and paid for by VA.

Information for Family Members and Dependents

In some cases, VA offers health care and services for a Veteran’s family members and dependents (beneficiaries) based on certain conditions and eligibility requirements. VA serves more than 360,000 beneficiaries through its family member and dependent health care benefit programs. In general, these programs reimburse the costs of specific types of covered services provided.

