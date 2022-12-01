PACT Act Awareness Virtual Town Hall
Help spread the word! Montana VA is holding a PACT Act Virtual Town Hall on Dec. 13
When:
Tue. Dec 13, 2022, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Have you heard about the PACT Act? The PACT Act is a new law that expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of toxic exposed Veterans and their survivors – including many Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 Veterans.
What might the PACT Act mean to you?
- Health care: As a result of the PACT Act, many Veterans who hadn’t previously enrolled in VA care can do so now – including Vietnam Veterans, Post-9/11 Veterans, and Gulf War-era Veterans.
- Benefits: Veterans can also apply today for disability benefits for all of the conditions outlined in the PACT Act, including many cancers and illnesses – all of which are outlined at VA.gov/PACT. Veterans who currently receive compensation for a service-connected condition will not have their previously awarded claims re-adjudicated simply because they file for new benefits under the PACT Act.
- Survivor care and benefits: If you’re a surviving family member of a Veteran, you may be eligible for benefits and VA care as a result of the PACT Act.
Montana VA is holding an informational PACT Act town hall on December 13, 5:00-6:00 p.m. All Veterans and their families are invited to learn more about what VA offers and how to use these earned resources. If you know other Veterans who may be eligible, please share with them!
You can join the town hall on December 13 at 5:00 p.m. in a couple ways:
- Dial 866-478-3358 to join by phone, or
- Livestream the PACT Act virtual town hall from www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall or from Montana VA’s Facebook page.
You can also contact VA at 1-800-MyVA411 to learn more about the PACT Act or visit us online at www.va.gov/PACT.
