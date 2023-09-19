Miles City Veterans Drive-Up Flu Shot Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 11

Fall is beginning and that means now is the time to get ready for flu season! This year, Miles City enrolled Veterans have multiple options to make getting a flu shot easy.

Why get the flu shot? By getting the flu shot, you set yourself up to be as healthy as possible. Flu is always a preventable respiratory infection. Plus, the healthy habits you have adopted—covering your cough, washing your hands often, and staying home when you are sick—will continue to protect us all as we enter flu season. The flu shot protects yourself, your loved ones, the healthcare professionals who care for you, and our most vulnerable populations.

How do you get a flu shot? You have options!