Miles City Veterans Drive-Up Flu Shot Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 11
When:
Wed. Oct 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
North side of the clinic
316 South Haynes Avenue
Miles City, MT
Cost:
Free
Fall is beginning and that means now is the time to get ready for flu season! This year, Miles City enrolled Veterans have multiple options to make getting a flu shot easy.
Why get the flu shot? By getting the flu shot, you set yourself up to be as healthy as possible. Flu is always a preventable respiratory infection. Plus, the healthy habits you have adopted—covering your cough, washing your hands often, and staying home when you are sick—will continue to protect us all as we enter flu season. The flu shot protects yourself, your loved ones, the healthcare professionals who care for you, and our most vulnerable populations.
How do you get a flu shot? You have options!
-
Stop by the Miles City VA Clinic's drive-up flu clinic on Wednesday, October 11, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. (North side of clinic)
-
Walk-in flu shots are available at the Miles City VA Clinic on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. (Beginning on Sept. 19, 2023, until the end of flu season).
-
Veterans who are enrolled with VA healthcare will be offered flu shots at their Montana VA primary care appointments.
-
No-cost flu vaccines are available to enrolled Veterans at pharmacies and urgent care locations across Montana. To find a close-to-home and in-network community care provider, search by entering in your home zip code in the drop-down menu of the VA locator (https://www.va.gov/find-locations).