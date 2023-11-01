Health services

If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation).

Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)

Mileage reimbursement debit cards

Beneficiary Travel (BT) Updates for Montana

Consolidated Payment Team (CPT) starts on September 05,2023 (Estimate 6 weeks to reduce back log).

Any Care in the Community (CITC) claims without an appointment verification letter will be denied. Original claim will still be considered timely but the Veteran will have to resubmit the claim with the proper paperwork.

MyHealtheVet (MHV) will no longer be available as a “sign-in partner” starting in December 2023 – this does not affect MHV to contact providers or order prescriptions. Other sign-partners are DS Logon, Login.gov, or ID.me.

The Fiscal department will no longer be issuing paper checks for travel claims starting Oct 2023. Veterans will have to enroll in an electronic funds transfer (EFT) account. We have created a simplified Direct deposit form to make the process easier. Even if a Veteran already has an account for other VA payments they must be enrolled in the BT system in order to receive payments for travel.

Recreational outings such as equine therapy, fishing, rafting, etc under a behavioral health program are not authorized for BT payments.

PACT Act appointments are seen as enrollment or registration and are not authorized for BT payments. Our customer service line is 406-447-7409 or 406-447-6272.

Process your beneficiary travel reimbursement claims online via Benificiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS).