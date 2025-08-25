News Releases

Skip to Content

For more information about Montana VA health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 406-447-7303.

  • March 5, 2025

    The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is excited to announce the official grand opening of the new Hamilton VA Clinic.

  • February 10, 2025

    Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on February 12 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.

  • February 5, 2025

    The Montana VA Health Care System will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 9-15 during National Salute to Veteran Patients by facilitating visits to hospitalized Veterans, promoting volunteer opportunities, and accepting Valentine’s Day cards to be given to all Veterans.

  • December 9, 2024

    Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on December 12 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.

  • December 4, 2024

    Montana VA Health Care System is pleased to announce that the Community Living Center in Miles City was recognized with an Overall 5-Star Quality rating this Winter by the Veteran’s Administration for Fiscal Year 2024.

  • November 21, 2024

    Montana VA Health Care System’s Caregiver Support Program launches its annual celebration of National Family Caregivers Month with the 2024 theme, “Year of the Caregiver — Refresh and Renew.”

  • November 15, 2024

    The Montana VA Health Care System is excited to announce the official re-opening of the Browning VA Clinic on Nov. 19.

  • November 15, 2024

    VA provides unique support and resources for caregivers.

  • October 22, 2024

    The Montana VA Health Care System is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day.

  • September 26, 2024

    Montana VA Health Care System is launching its 2024 Flu vaccination campaign on Oct. 1 with statewide walk-in or drive-up flu clinics.