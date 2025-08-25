News Releases
Get the latest news and information from Montana VA-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about Montana VA health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 406-447-7303.
March 5, 2025
The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is excited to announce the official grand opening of the new Hamilton VA Clinic.
February 10, 2025
Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on February 12 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.
February 5, 2025
The Montana VA Health Care System will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 9-15 during National Salute to Veteran Patients by facilitating visits to hospitalized Veterans, promoting volunteer opportunities, and accepting Valentine’s Day cards to be given to all Veterans.
December 9, 2024
Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on December 12 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.
December 4, 2024
Montana VA Health Care System is pleased to announce that the Community Living Center in Miles City was recognized with an Overall 5-Star Quality rating this Winter by the Veteran’s Administration for Fiscal Year 2024.
November 21, 2024
Montana VA Health Care System’s Caregiver Support Program launches its annual celebration of National Family Caregivers Month with the 2024 theme, “Year of the Caregiver — Refresh and Renew.”
November 15, 2024
The Montana VA Health Care System is excited to announce the official re-opening of the Browning VA Clinic on Nov. 19.
November 15, 2024
VA provides unique support and resources for caregivers.
October 22, 2024
The Montana VA Health Care System is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day.
September 26, 2024
Montana VA Health Care System is launching its 2024 Flu vaccination campaign on Oct. 1 with statewide walk-in or drive-up flu clinics.