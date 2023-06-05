VA Updates Benefits Travel Reimbursement Policy

PRESS RELEASE

June 5, 2023

HELENA , MT — With the end of the Public Health Emergency (PHE) on May 11, 2023, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is re-instating pre-pandemic guidelines to the Benefits Travel Self Service System.

The policy will return to its 30-day submission requirement beginning June 9 for all locations including the Montana VA.

Under the PHE, VA extended the deadline for Veterans and caregivers to apply for travel reimbursement for mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments. This means that Veterans could apply for these benefits beyond the normal 30-day window.

This extension ends on June 9, 2023. After that date, Veterans submitting a claim for travel reimbursement will have to submit it within 30 days of their VA medical appointment. Veterans will also be required to submit beneficiary travel appeals within 365 days.

Veterans who want to learn more the Montana VA’s BTSSS program can visit us at Montana VA Health Care System’s Beneficiary Travel Self Service System website.

To learn more about national travel reimbursement and eligibility, visit the VA’s Beneficiary Travel Self-Service website.

The MTVAHCS serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

