Internships, fellowships and residencies

Each year, we select a few medical interns to train with the Montana VA Health Care System. We seek candidates with a strong interest or background in rural mental health and caring for Veterans. Let us help you further your career as a health care professional while you serve America’s Veterans.

Psychology internship

The aim of the Psychology Internship Program at Montana VA is to equip postdoctoral-level psychologists in the science, skill development, and art of psychological practice. Our program has an emphasis in training psychologists in the unique factors associated with practicing rural mental health. Learn more about the Montana VA Psychology Internship Program.

PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program

The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is a one-year training program that begins on or near July 1 and continues through the end of June the following year. During this year of training, residents will gain practical experience and knowledge which will enable them to become confident and competent practitioners. Learn more about the Montana VA PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program.

Primary Care Nurse Practitioner (PC-NPR) program

The Montana VA is pleased to announce that the Department of Academic Affiliations has award the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center with three positions for Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (PC-NPR) Program for the academic year 2026-2027. The PC-NPR program offers a 12-month post-graduate program designed to transition new APRN graduates into professional roles as Primary Care Nurse Practitioners. In academic partnership with Montana State University (MSU) Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing (MRJCON) this residency provides clinical and academic experience, promoting mentorship and an interprofessional learning environment aimed at delivering evidence-based care to Veterans. Learn more about the Montana VA's PC-NPR Program.

Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program

The Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program is a one-year training experience supported by the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Academic Affiliations. Each new academic year, the Montana VA Healthcare System will host Post‑Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residents who will gain the knowledge and practical experience needed to grow into confident, competent nursing professionals. Learn more about the Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program

If you have questions about our internship program or need help with the approval process, please contact our Education Office:

3687 Veterans Drive

Fort Harrison, Montana 59636

or

Michael.Spinelli1@va.gov

Roxanne.Ore@va.gov