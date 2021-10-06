Internships and fellowships

Each year, we select a few medical interns to train at Montana VA health care. We seek candidates with a strong interest or background in rural mental health and caring for Veterans. Let us help you further your career as a health care professional while you serve America’s Veterans.

If you have questions about our internship program or need help with the approval process, please contact our training director:

Joanna McCormick, Ph.D.

Training director

3687 Veterans Drive

Fort Harrison, Montana 59636

406-447-6075

joanna.mccormick@va.gov

Training for health care professionals

You can complete your training rotations through our psychology internship program at Montana VA health care. We welcome candidates who are interested and experienced in caring for Veterans.

Psychology internship

VA is the largest provider of psychology training in the nation, with internships at 106 locations. Each year, Montana VA health care offers internships in our doctoral program, which is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychology Association (APA).

Our internship is open to U.S. citizens pursuing clinical, counseling, or combined psychology degrees from institutions accredited by the APA or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA). We offer competitive stipends and benefits. To apply, you must have:

Completed at least 3 years of graduate course work, 300 intervention hours, and 50 assessment hours

Finished your comprehensive examination

Proposed your dissertation

Received your training director’s certification that you are ready for an internship

Our goal is to train well-rounded and skilled clinicians who want to work with Veterans in rural settings. We often have only one psychologist in each setting, which can affect our rotations. We encourage interns to be flexible about their training rather than focused on specific rotations. Although our rotations change from year to year, we generally offer: