Montgomery Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Montgomery Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Please call 334-273-7796 to speak with our team that will assist you with scheduling an appointment, answer questions you may have, or provide an appropriate referral.
- Virtual appointments are encouraged.
- Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
- Walk-ins are welcome although we’d prefer you have an appointment.
- Some same-day services are available.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We have free parking available that starts on the left side of the building and extends to the rear. Please feel free to park in any available spaces. Local authorities closely monitor the parking lot.
There is accessible parking and entry to the Vet Center for those with mobility concerns.
Please use the front entrance to the building (door facing the flag pole and welcome home sign).
In the spotlight at Montgomery Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Outreach briefings
We provide outreach briefings to military units, internal/external partners, and community organizations. If you’d like to invite our team to your organization, please give us a call at 334-273-7796.
Borne the Battle podcast
Borne the Battle podcast recognizes each battle, challenge, and sacrifice our Veterans endure during and after their service, as well as spotlighting important resources, offices, and benefits VA offers our Veterans and service members.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
- Virtual appointments are available.
- Counselors provide services in individual or group settings.
- We provide community education upon request.
- We host virtual workshops and relationship seminars.
- We provide education to family members regarding the Veteran or service member’s military-related experiences or concerns and/or post military readjustment.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling
- Grief counseling
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration regarding possible burial and survival benefits
- Referral to Central Alabama Veteran Health Care System and community agencies
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Montgomery Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling.
Our counselors are:
- Well-trained and passionate about caring for Veterans and service members
- Experienced with providing care in group settings for PTSD symptoms, depression, and stress
- Punctual when referring to VA and other community partners whenever possible, in case some clients aren’t eligible for VA benefits
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
At the Montgomery Vet Center, our counselors are skillfully trained and experienced with providing counseling for military sexual trauma (MST).
- We have male and female counselors available for individual counseling.
- The MST experienced doesn’t have to be reported.
- We thrive to create a harassment-free and all-inclusive environment.
- We offer group counseling sessions for those who have experienced MST.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling to care for PTSD symptoms. All groups are psychoeducational. Interested Veterans will be screened by a counselor prior to group participation.
Care at our center includes:
- Depression management
- Stress and anxiety management
- Anger management
Psychoeducational groups available are:
- Body, Mind & Soul
- Whole Health
- Happier Me
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We recognize that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. Our team can provide education and connection for:
- Enrollment in VA health care benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Connection to employment opportunities
- Using VA education benefits
- Using your VA home loan
- Connecting state benefits and services
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
At the Montgomery Vet Center, we appreciate the relationships we have established for additional support, including:
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our primary focus is your safety. If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or in need of crisis care, just let your counselors know so you can work together to help you feel safer and more optimistic about your future. Should you need the Veteran Crisis Line, in addition to calling them, you can also reach them via confidential chat at Veterans Crisis Line or text 838255. Together, we’ll work to help you stay safe and improve your world. We value you.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that searching through the vast variety of Veteran resources can be challenging. Let the Montgomery Vet Center help you navigate these resources. We can refer, connect, and explain how to gather information on your VA benefits. To learn more about VA benefits and local Veteran agencies that can assist you, please call our Outreach Specialist at 334-273-7796.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We host a virtual quarterly Client-Community Stakeholder Board (CCSB) meeting that consists of Vet Center team members, Veterans, and interested community partners to include military and VA mental health providers. The objective of the CCSB is to ensure we are collaborating effectively with clients and community partners. The CCSB looks to identify and meet the needs of our Veterans and service members and their families within the community.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.