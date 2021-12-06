PRESS RELEASE

December 14, 2021

December 6, 2021

JHQVAMC Announces Expansion of Morristown Clinic

MOUNTAIN HOME, Tenn.—The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC) is increasing access to care for Veterans by expanding its Morristown Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, scheduled for completion in January 2022.

The center implemented the expansion to meet the demand of increasing Veteran utilization in the region and to promote a culture that is caring, compassionate, competent, and quality-oriented. Its goal is to provide timely access and excellent care for all JHQVAMC patients.

“We are excited about the new clinic and the opportunity to increase access to high-quality VA care closer to home for Veterans in the Morristown area,” said Dean B. Borsos, JHQVAMC Director. “It is our privilege and honor to care for our Veterans, America’s heroes, and we are pleased to expand VA clinical services in the Morristown community.”

The center leased additional space in the lower level of the existing clinic, located at 226 Euclid Ave. The new lease adds more than 2,500 square feet of clinical space, making room for an additional Patient Aligned Care Team and for physical therapy, mental health, social work, telehealth and tele-retinal services.

Associate Director Dr. Colleen Noe, JHQVAMC, said the expansion gives the medical center ability to offer more in-house care to patients, ensuring the VA’s commitment to exceptional service to the Nation’s Veterans.

“Our goal is to provide as much care as possible to our patients inside our own walls,” said Dr. Noe. “The expansion supports an appropriate ratio of providers to patients and offers patients more access to care. This way it’s the same team driving the same quality outcome for patient care.”

When the project is complete, primary care services at the clinic will remain on the upper level of the building in Suite A, while all other services will be located on the lower level of the building in Suite B. Dr. Noe said it is important to note patients arriving for appointments after the expansion is complete should pay close attention to signage directing them to the correct entrance.

For more information about JHQVAMC clinics and services visit https://www.va.gov/mountain-home-health-care/.