Myrtle Beach Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Myrtle Beach Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Making an appointment
- You can call 843-232-2441 (TTY: 711) to speak with a staff member. They can help you schedule an appointment and they can answer any questions you may have regarding an appropriate referral.
- Limited non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
- Some of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Canceling or rescheduling an appointment:
- If you know you’ll miss an appointment, call to cancel 24 hours in advance.
- If you have an appointment conflict and need to reschedule, notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
We’re located in The Market Common community on 1101 Johnson Avenue, Suite 201, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
We’re on Johnson Avenue between Nevers Street and Hackler Street.
The 3-story brick building is labeled “The Offices of The Market Common” with a large parking lot in front and with plenty of additional parking nearby.
Enter the building and take the elevator to the second floor to the Vet Center entrance.
You don’t need to be registered for care at the VA Medical Clinic (VAMC), rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain ribbons or awards
- Deployment orders
Request your military record (DD214) online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can assist you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you may have.
We’re located near public transportation. The Coast RTA - Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority provides bus line service.
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We understand the benefits of including family members in treatment. We’re honored to be able to support the Veteran’s and service member’s readjustment with these additional services.
We use the evidence-based treatment of integrative behavioral couples therapy (IBCT) in addition to other interventions. We provide these services as an additional way to support the Veteran or service member.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
- Contact information for the Veteran Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration regarding possible burial and survival benefits
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual, group, family, and couples counseling for a variety of mental health concerns.
We offer specialty group counseling opportunities.
- Combat Veterans: Some groups are open to any combat Veteran, and other groups are specific to a particular theater such as Vietnam
- Military sexual trauma (MST): We offer men and women’s MST groups
- Women Veterans: We offer various short- and long-term groups
- Focused groups: We offer groups for mindfulness, anger, or trauma processing
- Recreational groups: We offer groups for yoga, creativity, walking, and car modeling
And we offer evidence-based practices including, but not limited to:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Interpersonal therapy
- Whole health
We’re also able to connect you with local resources for additional support (as needed) to support your readjustment goals.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Veterans who experienced military sexual trauma (MST) represent a substantial subsection of the Veterans we currently serve. We have certified, licensed, and specially trained MST counselors, both male and female available. We offer both individual and group counseling services for MST.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling for PTSD that results from various military-based trauma. All of our counselors are trained in trauma-informed care.
We provide individual and group evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive processing therapy (CPT)
We also provide symptom-specific support such as:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Activity engagement
- Social skills and social engagement
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We recognize that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. We can provide education and connections for:
- Enrollment in VA health care benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Connection to employment opportunities
- Using VA educational benefits
- Using your VA home loan
- Connecting to state benefits and services
- Finding a Veteran peer specialist or mentor
Our staff is knowledgeable on a wide range of federal and state benefits for Veterans, service members, and their families. We can offer guidance on VA compensation and pension claims, retirement benefits, and survivor benefits.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can provide referrals for addiction treatment and can provide additional support even if you are engaged in substance abuse treatment with another VA or community provider.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Visit the National Veterans Crisis Line website
We work closely with the Suicide Prevention Coordinators at the local VA medical center to provide maximum support.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can help you know where to go and how to register for various Veteran benefits such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go and file VA claims and other forms for disability
- How to access or connect with your VA educational benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) partners and to other services who can help with the transition from military to civilian life.
Veteran Service Offices within catchment area of Vet Center:
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We value community partnerships and are intentional about engaging with our local communities regularly. Established local partnerships include:
- South Carolina National Guard
- Coastal Carolina University Veteran Services
- Horry Georgetown Technical College Veteran Services
- Local Veterans Service Organizations such as the DAV, American Legion, and VFW
- South Carolina Department of Veteran Affairs (SCDVA)
- Veterans Welcome Home Resource Center (VWHRC) in Little River
- Eastern Carolina Housing Organization (ECHO)
- South Carolina Works Employment Services, Waccamaw Region
- Community and VA Legal Service
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.