Naples Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as anxiety, depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Naples Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Currently we’re conducting in-person, virtual, and telephone appointments as needed.
If this is your first counseling appointment with us you can expect to:
- Complete an intake packet that includes Vet Center consent, confidentiality agreement, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate
- Be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe
- Establish and develop a treatment plan with your counselor that’s appropriate to your needs
- Schedule follow-up appointments as determined by your counselor
Walk-ins are welcome, but we encourage appointments. You can also call us to learn more about how we can best assist you.
Call us for more information at 239-403-2377.
We’re on the southeast corner of Horseshoe Drive, just off of Airport Pulling Road. After turning off Airport Pulling Road, we’re located in the business park. You may see small green signs that say "Vet Center" and the subdivision we're located in. We’re on the north side of the subdivision, north of the church.
- If traveling south on Airport Pulling Road from North Naples, take a right on Horseshoe Drive South and drive about a 1/2 mile. We’ll be on the right.
- If traveling north on Airport Pulling Road from South Naples, take the left on Horseshoe Drive South and drive roughly a 1/2 mile. We’ll be on the right.
Accessible parking spaces are available.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
If you’re in need of transportation, please check the following options.
Learn more about Collier County Public Transit
In the spotlight at Naples Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
What to expect from your community Vet Center
We’re here to provide the best care for Veterans, service members, and families. Our goal is to offer a broad range of counseling, outreach, and referral services to help you readjust to civilian life.
Transportation services to VA
To get transport services from the Naples Vet Center to your Lee County and Bay Pines VA appointments through the VAMC Voluntary Services office. To schedule a ride, call 239-652-1800 ext. 20551 at least 3 days before your VA appointment.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our counselors use therapy approaches such as:
- Communication improvement through Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). Learn techniques to improve communication.
- Transgenerational Approach. Identify familial patterns that are affecting current relationships.
- Gottman Techniques. Assess relationship problems and get research-supported interventions.
- Prepare and Enrich. Get insights to foster healthy relationships, especially pre-marital relationships.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer:
- Counseling for family members who lost someone on active duty
- Counseling services to family members of Veterans or service members who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of their death
- Referrals to community hospice partners
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling for Veterans, service members, and their families as needed.
Note: You'll need a recommendation from a counselor before joining a group.
- Vietnam support group
- GWOT (Global War on Terrorism) group
- Several PTSD groups
- Psychotherapy groups
- Spouse support group
Specialty care includes:
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors can provide long-term care and support services if you've experienced MST (military sexual trauma). We have male and female counselors available based on your preference.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer one-on-one and group counseling services for active duty, National Guard and Reserve, and Veterans.
Our current groups include:
- Vietnam support group
- GWOT (Global War on Terrorism) group
- Several PTSD groups
- Psychotherapy groups
- Spouse support group
Specialty care includes:
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
If you’re an active or non-active service member, we can work with you to get the resources and benefits that you have earned. Here’s a list of important resources you might need:
The Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs
Veteran Service Officers (VSOs) are available statewide to help you process your VA benefits claim. These services are free of charge, and the VSOs are all Veterans who have chosen to serve their fellow Veterans and Veteran families. All their VSOs are well-versed on communicating your unique situation to VA efficiently and effectively.
Veteran Readiness and Employment
The Veteran Readiness and Employment Office can assist with educational programs and employment preparation. Contact the office to set up an appointment.
Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH)
The VASH staff can help with getting Veterans connected to useful resources, and one-on-one assistance with programs like housing assistance, residential support services, and assistance with emergency household expenses.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
- We have counselors on staff to support your needs.
- We also provide community and VA referral resources as well.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our primary focus is your safety. If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or in need of crisis care, just let your counselor know so you can work together to feel safer and more optimistic about your future. Should you need the Veterans Crisis Line, in addition to calling them, you can also reach them via confidential chat at Veterans Crisis Line or text to 838255. Together we work to help you stay safe and improve your world.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
For information on community and VA resources such as housing, benefits, activities, and more, we can link you to our Outreach Specialist for updated referral contacts.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We connect with community partners to help our Vet Center community. These partners include:
- The Veteran Service Office
- Veteran Justice Outreach
- Naples VA Clinic
- Home Base
- Freedom Waters
- Veterans of Foreign Wars post #7721
If you have an established 501c3 nonprofit program and are interested in linking resources to the Naples Vet Center Outreach, please contact us at 239-403-2377.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We offer virtual counseling and outreach through VA Video Connect and Webex.
For our Veterans and service members living in rural areas, this is a great resource to use because transportation can be a struggle and our facility may not be close to the Veteran’s or service member’s residence.
Call us to learn more.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.