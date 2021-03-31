Nashville Vet Center

Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:

Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.

Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)

Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.

Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.

Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.

Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.

Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.

We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.

Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.