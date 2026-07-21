Billing and insurance
You can pay your VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person.
Questions about copay balance
For questions about the copay balance of your VA health care bill, call us toll free at the number below. You won't need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, preventative tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.
Phone
Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: closed
- Sun: closed
Pay online, by phone, or mail
Find out how to make a payment—and what to do if you're having trouble making payments or you disagree with your bill.
Pay in person
To pay your copay bill in person, visit the agent cashier's office.
Please bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA." Be sure to include your VA account number on the check or money order.
2201 North Broadwell Avenue
Grand Island, NE 68803-2153
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: closed
- Sun: closed
1118 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE 68949-1705
Grand Island VA Hospital
main
ground floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
420 Victory Park Drive
Lincoln, NE 68510-2484
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: closed
- Sun: closed
3204 Raasch Drive
Norfolk, NE 68701-3455
Grand Island VA Hospital
main
ground floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
300 East 3rd Street, Suite 302
North Platte, NE 69101-4000
Grand Island VA Hospital
main
ground floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
825 Dorcas Street, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC), Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68108-1160
4101 Woolworth Ave Suite 4199
main
ground floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
4101 Woolworth Avenue
Omaha, NE 68105-1850
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: closed
- Sun: closed
1330 Jersey Street
Papillion, NE 68046-7109
Omaha VA Medical Center
main
ground floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: closed
- Sun: closed
Private and other health insurance
If you have another form of health coverage—like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer—please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.