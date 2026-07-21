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Mental health care

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.

Connect with a care coordinator

Phone calls and walk-ins welcome:


Mental Health Clinic
4101 Woolworth Ave Omaha, NE 68105 

Office Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

402 995-4944

If a Veteran is experiencing a mental health crisis or in need to speak to someone related to a mental health issue, the VCL is 988 - Press 1. 

Omaha VAMC campus map

 

Care we provide at VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care

The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:

  • Psychiatry
  • Psychology
  • Homeless Veterans services
  • Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation and substance use disorder treatment programs
  • Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.

Peer Support

Peer support is a system of giving and receiving help founded on key principles of respect, shared responsibility, and mutual agreement of what is helpful; it is a process dedicated to promoting empowerment and self-determination in the service of recovery.

Peer Support groups offered

Circle of Strength-Omaha VAMC, every Thursday, 8th floor, room 8613 at 8 a.m. (link below)

Mental Health Clinic Orientation-Omaha VAMC, every Wednesday, 8th floor, room 8613 at 8 a.m. (link below)

Peer Support Brochure (link below)

Other resources

  • Learn more about VA mental health services for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST), depression, grief, anxiety, and other needs. You can use some services even if you’re not enrolled in VA health care.

  • Care and resources for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

  • Training, educational resources, and tools to help Veteran caregivers take care of their families.

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