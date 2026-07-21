Mental health care
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
Connect with a care coordinator
Phone calls and walk-ins welcome:
Mental Health Clinic
4101 Woolworth Ave Omaha, NE 68105
Office Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
If a Veteran is experiencing a mental health crisis or in need to speak to someone related to a mental health issue, the VCL is 988 - Press 1.
Care we provide at VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care
The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:
- Psychiatry
- Psychology
- Homeless Veterans services
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation and substance use disorder treatment programs
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.
Peer Support
Peer support is a system of giving and receiving help founded on key principles of respect, shared responsibility, and mutual agreement of what is helpful; it is a process dedicated to promoting empowerment and self-determination in the service of recovery.
Peer Support groups offered
Circle of Strength-Omaha VAMC, every Thursday, 8th floor, room 8613 at 8 a.m. (link below)
Mental Health Clinic Orientation-Omaha VAMC, every Wednesday, 8th floor, room 8613 at 8 a.m. (link below)
Peer Support Brochure (link below)